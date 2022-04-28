UVA wrapped up spring football with its spring game Saturday, while big names are coming and going in ACC basketball. And the top name in the NCAA is ready to move on. All that and more, this week.
Teel and Barber Podcast, Episode 81, April 27, 2022
JMU announces Lauren Bernett, a standout in its softball program, has died:
An official report from the medical examiner’s office is pending.
Next basketball season, more than 300 young men and women will compete for ACC teams. Only one will have the status in his home arena to say: …
The University of Richmond filled its final men’s basketball scholarship Saturday in long-distance fashion.
Chris Cheeks, who was a standout player at VCU from 1987-89 before a career in coaching, has died.
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Sunday afternoon, Ben Vander Plas went golfing with some buddies outside of Columbus, Ohio. Friday, he’ll graduate with his …
CHARLOTTESVILLE – Tony Bennett played college basketball with Dean Vander Plas. Now, Bennett will coach Vander Plas’s son.
CHARLOTTESVILLE — As they bounced through an emptying parking lot at dusk outside Scott Stadium, a pair of young fans compared their hauls fro…
As word circulated Tuesday evening of a record $40 million bequest to the Virginia Athletics Foundation, VAF executive director Dirk Katstra e…
Former defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton looks back on his time with Hokies, ahead to an NFL future
Not currently coaching, Justin Hamilton now enjoys the kind of downtime the 24-7 nature of college football can’t afford. So one day this spri…