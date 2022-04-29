Richmond Times-Dispatch sports podcast hosted by David Teel and Mike Barber.
Just In
Teel and Barber Podcast | Episode 81
Related to this story
Most Popular
An official report from the medical examiner’s office is pending.
JMU announces Lauren Bernett, a standout in its softball program, has died:
Next basketball season, more than 300 young men and women will compete for ACC teams. Only one will have the status in his home arena to say: …
The University of Richmond filled its final men’s basketball scholarship Saturday in long-distance fashion.
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Sunday afternoon, Ben Vander Plas went golfing with some buddies outside of Columbus, Ohio. Friday, he’ll graduate with his …
CHARLOTTESVILLE – Tony Bennett played college basketball with Dean Vander Plas. Now, Bennett will coach Vander Plas’s son.
CHARLOTTESVILLE — As they bounced through an emptying parking lot at dusk outside Scott Stadium, a pair of young fans compared their hauls fro…
Trevor Smith, a 6-footer from Woodside High in Newport News, announced he intends to become a Spider.
CHARLOTTESVILLE
Chris Cheeks, who was a standout player at VCU from 1987-89 before a career in coaching, has died.