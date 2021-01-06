Teel: Another night of ACC tension for Hokies in loss at Louisville

This is the way it’s going to be, my friends. Darn near every night of this college basketball season is going to be a coin-flip grind in the ACC.
Exhibit A is Virginia Tech.
The Hokies’ three league games have been decided by 10 points combined, the latest drama Wednesday night in a 73-71 setback at Louisville, their first road test of the season.
Trailing by as many as 14 points during the second half No. 19 Tech hustled its way back into the contest, diving for loose balls and making clutch shots, only to be denied when Hunter Cattoor’s long, open 3-pointer at the horn was just long.
The Hokies (8-2, 2-1 ACC) and Cardinals (8-1, 3-0) have been two of the ACC’s most impressive squads to date, so a quality, taut game was hardly a surprise. But no matter the teams of late, tension has been the rule in the ACC.
Tuesday’s games, Clemson’s home victory over North Carolina State and North Carolina’s last-second win at Miami, were determined by a combined five points. In the first of Wednesday’s four conference games, Pitt rallied from 18 down to win 63-60 at Syracuse.
Miami is winless in four ACC games, but the last three defeats were by five points total, including an 80-78 setback at Virginia Tech. The conference thus far lacks a its usual allotment of top-10 teams, but good luck evaluating the 15-school collective.
“So many of them are just hard,” Hokies coach Mike Young said of the conference games. “I watched North Carolina and Miami last night. … Buckle up for safety. Get rest when you can. Nothing is easy.”
Little was easy for Tech and Louisville on Wednesday, even after the Hokies made their first four shots and bolted to an 11-0 lead. The Cardinals top the ACC in field goal percentage defense, and after the early Tech binge, they bared their defensive teeth, forcing ill-advised 3-pointers.
Enter Jalen Cone, the Hokies’ best and most fearless shooter. Coming off the bench, he scored a career-high 23 points and made 6 of 12 from beyond the arc.
Nahiem Alleyne scored 13 of his 15 points after intermission to fuel Tech’s comeback, but forward Keve Aluma, fresh off a career-high 26 against Miami, missed 7 of 10 shots and finished with 11 points.
“I just didn’t think he had his best stuff,” Young said. “He wasn’t as explosive in the paint.”
Cattoor scored all 7 of his points in the waning minutes, and off a missed free throw by Louisville’s David Johnson with 5.5 seconds remaining, he got an open look.
“I would take that [shot] from him, Cone or Nahiem,” Young said.
No doubt, especially in a scramble situation with no timeouts left.
As they have throughout the season, Johnson and Radford transfer Carlik Jones led Louisville, scoring 17 points each. The wild card was forward Jae’Lyn Withers’ 16 points and game-high 12 rebounds.
Jones isn’t just Louisville’s top scorer. He leads the ACC in assists, has a sterling assist-turnover ratio of 2.12-to-1, averages nearly 37 minutes a game, second-most in the league, and is the Cardinals’ No. 2 rebounder. In addition to his scoring, he contributed three rebounds, three assists and three steals in 38 minutes.
College sports’ timeless roster churn can render the history of rivalries irrelevant. For example, current Hokies weren’t even born when Virginia Tech and Louisville were Metro Conference adversaries from 1979-95.
But the Hokies have not defeated the Cardinals since 1991, a stretch of 17 consecutive losses. They are 0-8 against Louisville since its 2014 entry into the ACC.
Tech returns home for a Sunday game against Notre Dame (3-6, 0-3). The Fighting Irish lead the ACC in 3-point accuracy at 38.9%, and 6-10 junior Nate Laszewski is making 59% of his attempts from beyond the arc, second nationally to Brigham Young’s Alex Barcello among players with at least 20 made 3-pointers.
Notre Dame also understands the pain of what-if defeat. The Irish lost their most recent outing, at North Carolina, 66-65 when Juwan Durham’s final shot rimmed out.