Teel: Another night of ACC tension for Hokies in loss at Louisville

This is the way it’s going to be, my friends. Darn near every night of this college basketball season is going to be a coin-flip grind in the ACC.

Exhibit A is Virginia Tech.

The Hokies’ three league games have been decided by 10 points combined, the latest drama Wednesday night in a 73-71 setback at Louisville, their first road test of the season.

Trailing by as many as 14 points during the second half No. 19 Tech hustled its way back into the contest, diving for loose balls and making clutch shots, only to be denied when Hunter Cattoor’s long, open 3-pointer at the horn was just long.

The Hokies (8-2, 2-1 ACC) and Cardinals (8-1, 3-0) have been two of the ACC’s most impressive squads to date, so a quality, taut game was hardly a surprise. But no matter the teams of late, tension has been the rule in the ACC.

Tuesday’s games, Clemson’s home victory over North Carolina State and North Carolina’s last-second win at Miami, were determined by a combined five points. In the first of Wednesday’s four conference games, Pitt rallied from 18 down to win 63-60 at Syracuse.