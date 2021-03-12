Teel: Anxiety, unanswered questions loom over UVA's exit from ACC tournament

Absent further advancement in Greensboro, Duke was not ticketed for the NCAA tournament. Regular-season champion Virginia is, and the overarching concern is whether the Cavaliers can travel to Indianapolis and pursue a second consecutive national title.

“We are exhausting all options to participate in the NCAA tournament,” UVA coach Tony Bennett said in a statement.

Virginia did not share details of its virus case, but contact tracing could be paramount. Will local health guidelines force lengthy quarantining of players? Even if they continue to test negative?

As during the regular season, athletes and coaches at the ACC men’s and women’s basketball tournaments wore/are wearing Kinexon tracing devices, sewn into jerseys or tucked into socks for games. That data is critical.

The NCAA tournament roster minimum is five available players, and teams have until 11 p.m. on Saturday to inform the association if they are unable to meet that standard. The 68-team bracket will be unveiled Sunday evening, with First Four games scheduled for Thursday and the 32 opening-round contests for Friday and Saturday.