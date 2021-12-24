Teel: Approaching semi-retirement, Tom Gabbard still inspiring Hokies colleagues

As important, Gabbard has been a link to the past, regaling Craig with stories about his dad, from Florida, UNLV and Virginia Tech.

“It’s just incredible to still have him around,” Craig said, “just his knowledge, his wisdom. He’s guided me in the right direction. He’s helped me with resumes. Anything and everything, he’s been there.”

Being there. It what we treasure in friends and family, what we value in work colleagues, and it’s Gabbard’s specialty.

He was there for the football team’s run to the 1999 national title game. He was there, serving as tournament director, at the 2004 NCAA Division I men’s golf championship at The Homestead in Hot Springs.

He was there as the men’s golf team tied Georgia Tech for the 2007 ACC title, less than two weeks after a mass shooting shattered the Blacksburg campus. He’s been there for the Marching Virginians and the Corps of Cadets, serving as the athletic department’s liaison to those Virginia Tech staples.

With that breadth of institutional experience and knowledge, no wonder Babcock invited Gabbard to stay onboard when he followed Weaver as athletic director, and no wonder he asked Gabbard to work part-time in retirement.