Teel: Approaching semi-retirement, Tom Gabbard still inspiring Hokies colleagues

BLACKSBURG — During the height of the pandemic last fall and winter, Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock felt besieged. Protocols and event statuses veered hourly, and the financial projections were beyond grim.
“I was a mess,” Babcock said, “and this dude acts like it’s a Saturday stroll.”
“This dude” is 75-year-old Vietnam veteran Tom Gabbard, who concludes nearly a quarter-century of full-time service to Hokies athletics New Year’s Eve.
Gabbard’s remarkable legacy includes steering more than $300 million in facility upgrades, hiring a coach who subsequently won 17 ACC championships and bringing not only military regimen but also next-door-neighbor affability to the thankless tasks of game-day operations and infrastructure maintenance.
Who cues the football team’s “Enter Sandman” run into Lane Stadium? Who arrives six hours before kickoff to prepare the officials’ locker room, coordinate the visiting team’s arrival and make sure the referee’s mic works?
Gabbard.
Who’s on the sideline for three-plus hours of game action, no matter how withering the heat, numbing the cold and/or soaking the rain? Who can navigate state construction procedures as if he wrote them?
Gabbard.
Who accepted his job at Virginia Tech with no idea how to get to Blacksburg? Who became former athletic director Jim Weaver’s trusted assistant and treasured friend, and, since Weaver’s death, has mentored his son?
Gabbard.
So invaluable is Gabbard that Babcock asked him, in retirement, to work part-time for two years and serve as point man for Cassell Coliseum’s upcoming renovations and the eventual construction of a tennis complex.
Naturally, Gabbard agreed.
“I’ve always worked,” he said during an interview that approached two hours. “I don’t have a hobby, and I’m a lousy golfer. I’m a decent tennis player because I played in college, and I love sports.”
But Gabbard never envisioned a sports career.
He played tennis at Brevard Community College, transferred to Florida — he wasn’t good enough to make the Gators’ team — and, with an eye on real estate, majored in business administration. After returning in 1971 from Vietnam, where he served as a first lieutenant in the Army artillery, Gabbard began working the residential market in Gainesville.
In the process he met his wife, Nancy, and they started their own real estate venture. The business thrived, but Nancy was looking to downshift and landed an administrative assistant’s position in Florida’s athletic department.
She worked first for Jeremy Foley, the ticket manager who more than a decade later would become the Gators’ athletic director. She then worked for Weaver, a young compliance director swamped by NCAA violations committed by the football program.
Struck by his compliance acumen, and mired in a renowned basketball infractions case, Nevada-Las Vegas hired Weaver as AD in 1991. Weaver asked Gabbard to not only sell his Gainesville home but also consider a career change.
“We need to build stuff at UNLV, and you know how to build stuff,” Weaver told him.
“I don’t know how to build anything,” Gabbard corrected. “I know how to get stuff built.”
Gabbard then teased his friend: “You just don’t want to lose Nancy as your secretary.”
The Gabbards headed to Vegas as a package deal in 1992, and Tom has been in college athletics since. He remained at UNLV during Weaver’s brief tenure as Western Michigan’s athletic director, but shortly after Weaver succeeded Dave Braine as Virginia Tech’s AD in 1997, Gabbard was Blacksburg-bound.
“Fly to Charlotte, rent a car and drive north,” Weaver advised. “You’ll find it.”
Little did Gabbard realize he’d found his destination job. Little did he and Nancy realize they’d found their destination home.
As we conversed and reminisced in his office, Gabbard gazed out a large window at two his signature accomplishments: the renovated west side of Lane Stadium and the Hokies’ indoor football complex, projects replete with construction delays and environmental politics that revealed his patience, discipline and tenacity.
Gabbard laughed as he recalled an exchange with then-football coach Frank Beamer regarding designs for the indoor practice space, which opened in 2015. Beamer wanted the roof high enough to accommodate punting and asked Gabbard what the standard height was.
“Seventy-five feet,” Gabbard told him.
“Then let’s do 85,” Beamer said.
“But Coach,” Gabbard replied, “what are you going to do if the punter hits that roof?”
“Give him a scholarship!” Beamer said.
But Gabbard’s influence extends far beyond football.
He recommended to Weaver in 2001 that Tech hire Dave Cianelli from Southern Methodist to oversee the Hokies’ men’s and women’s track and cross country programs. Cianelli has coached Tech to 17 ACC team championships, and Gabbard proudly wears a ring from the first, the 2007 women’s indoor title, secured, as Gabbard vividly recalled, the day after the Hokies’ men’s basketball upset of No. 5 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Moreover, Gabbard has managed every facility enhancement at Tech since 1998, impacting all 22 Hokies sports.
Some are clearly visible, such as the basketball practice center, baseball stadium and softball park. Others are more subtle, such as locker rooms, training areas and offices.
Indeed, on the 2003 site visit that preceded the ACC inviting Virginia Tech to join the conference, then-Clemson AD Terry Don Phillips complimented Gabbard on the Hokies' facilities.
Gabbard credits Weaver and Babcock for their visions and Tech donors for their generosity. But it was Gabbard who turned ideas and money into blueprints and, eventually, bricks and mortar.
Babcock especially appreciates Gabbard’s efforts on the Hokies’ nutrition center, an intricate construction that coincided with the pandemic. The $20 million project was completed on-time last year and under budget.
“I saw maybe his best work during COVID during all the struggles with that,” Babcock said, “and every day he was there early, clean-shaven, dressed the same. His consistency and just reporting to duty helped keep the place together and played a more inspiring role than he probably knows.
“It was hard on me, it was hard on a lot of people, and I’m sure it was on him, but just day-to-day, he didn’t miss a beat. Just a soldier in the right way. ... It kind of made me pull my bootstraps up.”
Those who inspire us have been inspired by others, and among Gabbard’s primary sources are his two children, Cyndi Krupa and Eric Taylor, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Taylor is a physician in Danville, having overcome the loss of a leg at age 12 in a tractor accident on the family’s Florida property. Krupa has a doctorate in education and works in administration at Orion Technical College in Iowa.
Gabbard beamed as we talked about his children, both of whom attended an on-field tribute to him at the Hokies’ final home football game this season. Family and friends from across the country surprised Gabbard by traveling to Blacksburg for the moment.
“First time I’ve ever seen tears in his eyes,” Babcock said.
Weaver’s widow, Traci, lives in Florida and made sure to be there, too, forever grateful for Gabbard’s support during her husband’s battle with Parkinson’s disease and since his death in 2015. Craig Weaver, Jim and Traci’s only child, was 14 when his dad passed away and quickly embraced Gabbard as a surrogate father.
Gabbard welcomed the role and has helped Craig, now a Virginia Tech junior, chart a professional course aimed at sports administration. Craig has shadowed Gabbard on basketball and football game days — he held the on-field timeout clock at home football games for two seasons — and this year is working as an assistant to special teams coordinator and tight ends coach James Shibest.
As important, Gabbard has been a link to the past, regaling Craig with stories about his dad, from Florida, UNLV and Virginia Tech.
“It’s just incredible to still have him around,” Craig said, “just his knowledge, his wisdom. He’s guided me in the right direction. He’s helped me with resumes. Anything and everything, he’s been there.”
Being there. It what we treasure in friends and family, what we value in work colleagues, and it’s Gabbard’s specialty.
He was there for the football team’s run to the 1999 national title game. He was there, serving as tournament director, at the 2004 NCAA Division I men’s golf championship at The Homestead in Hot Springs.
He was there as the men’s golf team tied Georgia Tech for the 2007 ACC title, less than two weeks after a mass shooting shattered the Blacksburg campus. He’s been there for the Marching Virginians and the Corps of Cadets, serving as the athletic department’s liaison to those Virginia Tech staples.
With that breadth of institutional experience and knowledge, no wonder Babcock invited Gabbard to stay onboard when he followed Weaver as athletic director, and no wonder he asked Gabbard to work part-time in retirement.
“I could quickly see how respected he was by campus, donors, contractors and the like,” Babcock said. “He’s as good a facilities guy as I’ve ever been around. Just one of those people that’s a true gentleman, a professional. He made me a better AD and person. ... He’s a good moral compass for us all.”