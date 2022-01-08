Teel: Armando Bacot shows how good he and North Carolina can be in rout of UVA

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.
Armando Bacot joined Tyler Hansbrough, Sean May and Brice Johnson in North Carolina basketball lore Saturday afternoon with a signature performance not seen against Virginia in a generation.
A Richmond native who excelled at Trinity Episcopal, Bacot punished the Cavaliers with 29 points and 22 rebounds, both career highs, as the Tar Heels cruised to a 74-58 victory at the Smith Center.
“Out of his mind,” teammate Brady Manek said of Bacot’s play.
“It was a real special night,” Bacot, a 6-foot-10 junior, understated.
It was also nearly two hours of incontrovertible evidence of how good Bacot and the Tar Heels can be.
Not to suggest this is a vintage UVA team. Clearly it is not.
But Virginia had won seven consecutive games in this series, dominance against UNC last authored by N.C. State — nearly 50 years ago.
From February 1972 until January 1975, the Wolfpack won nine consecutive games against the Tar Heels. The final eight of those victories showcased the greatest player in ACC history, David Thompson, leading three N.C. State teams that went a combined 32-4 in the ACC, 79-7 overall, a span that included the ‘Pack’s 1974 national championship.
During UVA’s lordship over North Carolina, the Tar Heels averaged a meager 53.3 points and shot 37.7% overall, 27.6% beyond the 3-point arc, a testament to the anguish Tony Bennett’s pack-line defense can cause.
That torment was never more evident than Virginia’s 61-48 conquest last season in Charlottesville, where North Carolina did not have a double-figure scorer for the first time since the 1966 ACC tournament.
Bacot embodied those struggles, managing a combined 26 points in three outings against UVA.
“He told me before the game he had never played well against Virginia,” UNC guard Caleb Love said. “I told him to get that out of his head.”
The notion vanished early as Bacot scored 8 of the Tar Heels’ first 15 points. And he never stopped as first-year coach Hubert Davis kept him on the floor until 1:35 remained.
Bacot made 12 of 18 shots, most at the rim, and nine of his rebounds were on the offensive end. He blocked a shot and changed several others, as complete an effort as you’re likely to witness from a center/power forward.
“He can outplay anybody down there when he puts his mind to it,” Manek said.
Bacot’s mind has been singularly focused of late. Saturday marked his sixth straight game with double-figure points and rebounds, and he’s the first Tar Heel since Hansbrough in 2007-08 to have back-to-back contests with at least 20 and 15.
More milestones: Bacot is the first UNC player since Johnson in 2016 to have a 20-20 game, and he joins May as the only Tar Heel with at least 20 rebounds at the Smith Center.
Hansbrough, May and Johnson, by the way, were part of teams that reached the Final Four.
These Tar Heels (11-4, 3-1 ACC) have been far too mercurial to be in that realm just yet, but Davis has assembled a gifted roster that was well-positioned to change the narrative against UVA and should earn its way back into the top 25.
UNC’s most striking asset is long-range shooting.
North Carolina has not finished among the nation’s top 75 in 3-point accuracy since 2013. Moreover, the Tar Heels were below 260th in each of the last two years under the retired Roy Williams.
But entering Saturday, they were eighth at 39.7%, on pace for the program’s best since 2005, when by the way, UNC won the first of its three NCAA titles under Ol’ Roy.
The reasons for the Tar Heels’ 3-point resurgence are Davis’ use of a four-out, one-in offense that spreads defenses, and the arrival of transfers Manek (Oklahoma) and Dawson Garcia (Marquette), power forwards who are more than comfortable shooting beyond the arc.
Garcia missed his second consecutive game Saturday with a concussion, but Manek was 5 of 9 from on 3-pointers, Love 4 of 9 as UNC shot 44% beyond the arc (11 of 25) and 47.5% overall. With Virginia (9-6, 3-2) having to honor the Tar Heels’ away from the basket, Bacot had the freedom to work in the post 1-on-1 rather than be engulfed by the Cavaliers’ traditional traps.
Neither Kadin Shedrick, Francisco Caffaro nor Jayden Gardner could slow Bacot as he became the first UVA opponent since Wake Forest’s Tim Duncan in 1997 to post a 20-20 game.
“Coming off the tough loss Wednesday [at Notre Dame], I was really upset,” Bacot said. “... Me being a leader, I had to do a better job of just preparing everybody to match my energy.”
“It was ‘Mando down low and Brady [outside],” Love said, “so they couldn’t guard any of us. ... There’s not many guys that can finish like that. He’s imposing his will. ... I need that out of him every game.”
Twitter: @ByDavidTeel