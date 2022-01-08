Teel: Armando Bacot shows how good he and North Carolina can be in rout of UVA

During UVA’s lordship over North Carolina, the Tar Heels averaged a meager 53.3 points and shot 37.7% overall, 27.6% beyond the 3-point arc, a testament to the anguish Tony Bennett’s pack-line defense can cause.

That torment was never more evident than Virginia’s 61-48 conquest last season in Charlottesville, where North Carolina did not have a double-figure scorer for the first time since the 1966 ACC tournament.

Bacot embodied those struggles, managing a combined 26 points in three outings against UVA.

“He told me before the game he had never played well against Virginia,” UNC guard Caleb Love said. “I told him to get that out of his head.”

The notion vanished early as Bacot scored 8 of the Tar Heels’ first 15 points. And he never stopped as first-year coach Hubert Davis kept him on the floor until 1:35 remained.

Bacot made 12 of 18 shots, most at the rim, and nine of his rebounds were on the offensive end. He blocked a shot and changed several others, as complete an effort as you’re likely to witness from a center/power forward.

“He can outplay anybody down there when he puts his mind to it,” Manek said.