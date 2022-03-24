Teel: Armando Bacot's Trinity Episcopal connections endure as he leads UNC back to the Sweet 16

PHILADELPHIA — Rick Hamlin’s grandfather graduated from Duke, his dad from Wake Forest, an ACC lineage Hamlin sustained by attending Virginia. And with those affiliations, Hamlin’s basketball preference often was ABC — Anybody But Carolina.

Then Hamlin coached Armando Bacot at Trinity Episcopal and taught him in U.S. honors history. And then Bacot signed with North Carolina.

So there Hamlin was last Saturday in the Arizona desert, on an ATV tour with his wife, watching on his phone as the Tar Heels upset defending national champion Baylor to reach the NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16. And here in Philadelphia he will be Friday night, cheering on Bacot and company in their East Regional semifinal against UCLA.

“I could talk all day about Armando,” Hamlin said. “I love him.”

Loves him enough to, as desert dust engulfed the ATV, decline the tour guide’s advice on wearing goggles, the better to focus on the game.

“Now, three days later, my eyes still hurt because of all the sand that got in them,” Hamlin said with a laugh.

That Hamlin’s affection for Bacot has endured, even after Bacot transferred to IMG Academy in Florida for his senior year of high school, speaks to the depth of their relationship and Bacot’s Trinity connections.

“I can kind of attribute a lot of my success, and just how my whole life shifted, to going to Trinity Episcopal School,” Bacot said Thursday after UNC’s practice. “I learned so much from going there and just was fortunate to be in such a great environment like that.”

Bacot progressed steadily and exponentially at Trinity, from a JV player Hamlin considered “chubby and lazy” to a national prospect who, as a sophomore in 2017, helped the Titans win the 2017 Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I state championship.

His career arc at North Carolina has been similar, from a secondary player on a losing squad as a freshman to a third-team All-American on a Final Four aspirant as a junior.

Bacot’s 27 double-doubles this season are a school record and two shy of Tim Duncan’s ACC standard. His rebounding average of 12.5 per game stands third nationally and is the program’s best since Billy Cunningham’s 14.3 in 1965.

Think about the exceptional rebounders to have subsequently played for the Tar Heels: Bobby Jones, Mitch Kupchak, Sam Perkins, Brad Daugherty and Antawn Jamison, to name a handful. None averaged as many rebounds in a season as Bacot, who spent hours honing the craft in the Trinity auxiliary gym that Hamlin calls “the rebounding room.”

Bacot was even better in conference games, averaging 14.1 boards, the most by an ACC player in league play since Duncan’s 14.9 25 years ago.

No wonder his Glass Cleaning Crew merchandise line is rebounding-themed.

But don't peg Bacot merely as a rebounding specialist. He ranks seventh among ACC scorers at 16.4 points per game and leads the conference in field goal accuracy (minimum five made per game) at 58.8%.

“I just think he’s a complete player,” Miami coach Jim Larranaga said. “You don’t see a lot of big guys today that can play with their back to the basket — you can throw them the ball and they can just put the ball in the basket a number of different ways. ...

“He’s doing it so efficiently. He’s doing it by outrunning the opponent. He’s doing it by getting an offensive rebound. He’s doing it by hitting a jump hook. He’s doing it by drop-stepping and dunking it on you. He’s doing it by screening and rolling and catching it on the roll and laying it in. He’s doing it by catching it at the high post and driving the ball to the basket. When you have an offensive arsenal like he does, it makes it very, very difficult to guard.”

A first-team All-ACC selection and runner-up to Wake Forest’s Alondes Williams in Player of the Year voting, Bacot posted career-highs of 29 points and 22 rebounds against Virginia, a game Hamlin watched from a prime Smith Center seat arranged by Bacot. He made 11 of 13 shots at N.C. State, 10 of 11 at Duke and was an al-around force against Baylor with 15 points, 16 rebounds and four assists.

All this Bacot has done with a studious — he was named the team’s Scholar Athlete of the Year earlier this month — yet lighthearted approach that Hamlin noticed at Trinity.

“He was hilarious,” Hamlin said. “He would lovingly bust on guys, really endearing and not mean-spirited.”

“Things have relatively always come easy to him,” said first-year UNC coach Hubert Davis. “He’s a very smart, intelligent person — school has come easy for him. But this year just trying to excel in every part has been something that’s been motivating for him and has driven him. He’s put himself in position where he’s one of the best players in the ACC, and he’s doing it in the classroom.”

Bacot considered early entry to the NBA last spring but wisely opted for a third year at Carolina, not only improving his personal stock, but also leading the Tar Heels back to national contention after two consecutive forgettable seasons.

“When I talk about the joy that I feel for the players,” Davis said, “I probably feel more for him because the three years that he was here, the first year we didn’t have a winning season, last year we lost in the first round [of the NCAA tournament]. I feel like now he’s getting the Carolina experience.”

“The fans and everything, the school, it just seems alive again,” Bacot said, “and getting back to where it was kind of before my freshman year. I feel like it’s been a great experience and been good for us all just to be a part of it.”

Hamlin is forever grateful to be included, and early this week asked a Trinity student if he could borrow his Carolina sweatshirt for Friday’s game.

“As long as [Armando] is there,” Hamlin said, “I’m a Heel.”