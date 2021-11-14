Teel: Armstrong's value to UVA all too apparent in loss to Notre Dame

CHARLOTTESVILLE — For the fifth time in 10 games this football season, Virginia fell behind by multiple scores Saturday night. For the first time, the Cavaliers were attempting to rally without Brennan Armstrong.
It did not go well.
With a true freshman quarterbacking the offense, missed tackles again plaguing the defense and a top-10 opponent striving to impress the College Football Playoff selection committee, UVA fell to Notre Dame 28-3.
Presumably, this doesn’t surprise you.
Indeed, in defeat, the Cavaliers affirmed this Monday quote from their coach, Bronco Mendenhall:
“I don’t know what the criteria is for any of the awards, but it if it goes to who is making the biggest impact on their team, Brennan Armstrong is amazing to me, and I don’t think there is anyone better.”
A junior quarterback, Armstrong led the nation in total offense entering Saturday, averaging 425.3 yards per game. Virginia ranked first among the Bowl Subdivision’s 130 teams in total offense (545.2 yards per game) and 12th in scoring (38.9 points per game).
Saturday, the Cavaliers netted 278 yards, barely half their norm and their first time under 440 this year. They failed to score a touchdown for the first time since a 2019 loss at Miami.
For all the gifted receivers surrounding Armstrong, Dontayvion Wicks and Keytaon Thompson chief among them, so much, arguably too much, of Virginia’s offense hinges on No. 5. His accuracy, instincts, poise and self-confidence are paramount, and without them, the Cavaliers (6-4) were bound to struggle, especially against the Fighting Irish (9-1), who are ranked ninth by the CFP.
Jay Woolfolk may one day embody all that Armstrong does, but the first true freshman quarterback to start for UVA since 1977 was understandably overwhelmed by a defense that sacked him seven times and intercepted him twice.
"The [defensive line] did a good job moving around and making him a little nervous," Notre Dame cornerback Ramon Henderson said.
“All that was more than an introductory-level course for a first-start quarterback," Mendenhall said. "It was more kind of a mastery course and just a little too much for the circumstances. ... There were times Dontayvion was open, as well as Ra’Shaun [Henry]. Just seeing it and finding it and applying it in the time frame, not quite yet.”
Thompson was exceptional Saturday with nine catches for 110 yards, but Wicks had just two receptions for 32 yards.
When last seen in competition, Armstrong was orchestrating six consecutive touchdown drives at Brigham Young, digging UVA out of an early 21-0 hole. He performed similar rescue missions from multiple-score deficits against North Carolina and Louisville, unable to work his come-from-behind magic only versus Wake Forest.
But Armstrong sustained a rib injury at BYU, and watching him toss the ball gingerly, and at short distances, during warm-ups Saturday, it was clear he couldn’t play.
What became clear over the next few hours was that the poor UVA tackling and pursuit that BYU exposed have not been remedied. No, the Irish didn’t approach the Cougars’ 66 points and 734 yards against the Cavaliers, but they still averaged a stout 6.8 yards per play.
Running backs Kyren Williams, Logan Diggs and Chris Tyree combined for 166 yards on 29 carries, and pass-catchers such as tight end Michael Mayer gained far too many yards after contact.
“We played hard, better and consistent most of the night,” Mendendall said of the defense. “Yeah, I saw improvement.”
That’s the upbeat spin. The more realistic assessment is that UVA couldn’t have defended much worse than at BYU.
Notre Dame has won 40 consecutive games over unranked opponents and 23 straight regular-season encounters with ACC teams. Conversely, Virginia has dropped 17 consecutive games to top-10 squads since a 2005 upset of Florida State.
So even with Armstrong, Saturday figured to be a chore for UVA.
The prevailing question now becomes Armstrong's availability for next Saturday's XXL Coastal Division clash at Pitt.
The Panthers (8-2, 5-1) lead the division by a game over the Cavaliers and if any quarterback can keep Armstrong off first-team All-ACC it’s Pitt’s Kenny Pickett (32 touchdown passes, four interceptions).
Pitt (43.5 points per game) trails only Ohio State and Wake Forest nationally in scoring and clinches the Coastal with a victory over Virginia. UVA wins the division if it defeats the Panthers and Virginia Tech to close the regular season.
“There’s everything to play for,” Mendenhall said, “and the Coastal Division is right in front of us.”
But if the Coastal in any way resembles an opposing ball carrier, Virginia might well miss the tackle.
Twitter: @ByDavidTeel