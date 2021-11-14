Teel: Armstrong's value to UVA all too apparent in loss to Notre Dame

For all the gifted receivers surrounding Armstrong, Dontayvion Wicks and Keytaon Thompson chief among them, so much, arguably too much, of Virginia’s offense hinges on No. 5. His accuracy, instincts, poise and self-confidence are paramount, and without them, the Cavaliers (6-4) were bound to struggle, especially against the Fighting Irish (9-1), who are ranked ninth by the CFP.

Jay Woolfolk may one day embody all that Armstrong does, but the first true freshman quarterback to start for UVA since 1977 was understandably overwhelmed by a defense that sacked him seven times and intercepted him twice.

"The [defensive line] did a good job moving around and making him a little nervous," Notre Dame cornerback Ramon Henderson said.

“All that was more than an introductory-level course for a first-start quarterback," Mendenhall said. "It was more kind of a mastery course and just a little too much for the circumstances. ... There were times Dontayvion was open, as well as Ra’Shaun [Henry]. Just seeing it and finding it and applying it in the time frame, not quite yet.”

Thompson was exceptional Saturday with nine catches for 110 yards, but Wicks had just two receptions for 32 yards.