Teel: As he did at Richmond, Dave Clawson defying odds at Wake Forest

This marks the fourth time in six seasons that Wake has started at least 4-0 and the second time in three years they’ve opened 5-0. So no one in the Deacons’ locker room is surprised.

The most encouraging start was in 2019, when 7-1 Wake Forest was 19th in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. But a 36-17 loss at Virginia Tech the next week started a 1-4, season-ending slide.

“We got some injuries,” Clawson said, “but I also think we lost our way. ... I think [success] got to our heads a little bit. I don’t know if we prepared as well. I think there was some selfishness on that team. ... We certainly didn’t finish that year the way we should have. ... This group saw what happened.

“I think this year’s team has a chance to be much more balanced, that we don’t have to score 40 or 50 points every week to win. And our players know that. They know we’re better.”

How much better likely will depend on games such as Saturday’s against Louisville. The teams were tied four times, twice in the fourth quarter, before Sciba’s 29-yard, last-minute field goal.