Teel: As J.J. Redick retires, memories of Lost Mountain Road, the ACC and NBA

“I would like to describe last season as a seven-month exercise in coming face-to-face with my own athletic mortality,” Redick said on the podcast, “and it was scary and confusing. … It’s time for me to be a dad. It’s time for me to reflect, pause, and it’s time for me to get ready for the next phase of my life.”

Redick, 37, and his wife, Chelsea, have two sons, Knox and Kai, and that next phase undoubtedly will revolve around them. He’s also a foodie and a wine enthusiast, and his podcast, “The Old Man & the Three,” is as clever as the name and eclectic as the host.

The episode with Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, in which Redick thanks Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils staff for helping him confront and overcome doubts and demons, is riveting. But his guest list goes far beyond basketball and has included the likes of rapper Lil Yachty, golfer Collin Morikawa, producer/director Ben Winston and Beyond Meat founder Ethan Brown.

Reflecting on retirement Tuesday, naturally, took Redick back to Lost Mountain Road.

The court "was an uneven patch of dirt and gravel and grass,” he said on the pod, “and as a 7-year-old boy, I dreamed of playing at Duke. As I got older, I dreamed of playing in the NBA. The last 30 years of basketball have been beyond my wildest dreams.”