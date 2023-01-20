Teel: As Notre Dame's Mike Brey steps down, college basketball loses voice of wisdom and humor

As the game veered off the rails, stubbornly refusing to end after one, two, three, even four, overtimes, Mike Brey couldn’t help but laugh.

Yes, his Notre Dame team was exhausted from trading haymakers with eventual national champion Louisville. Heck, he was bushed, too, and his counterpart, Cardinals coach Rick Pitino, looked dentist-chair miserable.

But by God, college basketball is supposed to be fun, and to Brey, this 2013 epic, regardless of the outcome, needed to be celebrated and enjoyed.

Indeed, few, if any, college basketball coaches revel in every aspect of the job like Mike Brey, and his retirement at season’s end leaves a considerable void.

But like virtually all coaching lifers, Brey most treasures his interaction with the young people entrusted to his care

“People have asked about legacy,” he said Friday during a news conference. “These seniors ... that will be 72 young men that have come through and finished their degree. That’s like 72 sons, and I certainly have heard from a lot of them in the last 24 hours.

“Those relationships are the key. ... I’m looking forward to a reunion down the road when we can get a bunch of my guys back, because we’ve got a lot of stories.”

Stories such as that five-overtime conquest of Louisville a decade ago in Notre Dame’s final Big East season. Stories such as consecutive NCAA Elite Eight appearances in 2015 and ’16 and the ’15 ACC tournament championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, where Notre Dame defeated Duke and North Carolina on their Tobacco Road turf.

Brey, 63, exits as the Fighting Irish’s winningest all-time coach (481-269 in 23 seasons). Including his five years at Delaware, his teams are 580-321.

Brey seemingly loved every minute, including Friday’s upbeat media session.

“I’ve got to step down to get the football press conference room?” he said with a smile to open the proceedings.

Often compelling, occasionally unfiltered and never dull, Brey brought wisdom and humor to a sport that desperately needs both.

He served on National Association of Basketball Coaches committees and as the group’s president in 2019-20. He embraced Notre Dame’s academic standards and football-first priorities. He was unfailingly accessible to, and good-natured with, fans and media.

Brey is also keenly self-aware, and as Notre Dame (9-10, 1-7 ACC) continued to underachieve this season with a roster headlined by six graduate students, including all-conference guard Dane Goodwin, he realized this is the right time.

“From 2000-2017, we went to 12 NCAA tournaments ... and since 2018 we’ve been to one,” Brey said. “That’s how you measure, man. I felt we lost momentum. It was awesome to get us back last year, and that was an amazing experience to go and win two games in the NCAA tournament.

“And so as I looked at the big picture and looked moving forward, I just thought ... a new voice is needed. We all know what we signed up for in this profession.”

Brey guided Notre Dame for 13 seasons in the Big East and the last 10 in the ACC. Competing in those storied conferences, until recently with sub-par facilities, his teams went to 13 NCAA tournaments and finished among the Associated Press’ top 25 eight times.

In the decade prior to Brey’s 2000 arrival, Notre Dame did not earn a single NCAA bid and endured six losing seasons, a jarring decline for a program accustomed to prominence in the Digger Phelps era (1972-91).

Brey revived Notre Dame after coaching Delaware to a pair of NCAA appearances in five years. This after mentoring under the iconic Morgan Wootten at DeMatha Catholic in suburban Washington, D.C., and Mike Krzyzewski at Duke.

Those DeMatha and Duke roots — the Blue Devils reached six Final Fours and won consecutive national titles in his seven seasons as an assistant coach — made Brey an ideal fit for Notre Dame when Matt Doherty departed after one season to become head coach at his alma mater, North Carolina.

Brey ranks seventh among Division I head coaches in tenure, behind Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim, Oakland’s Greg Kampe, Houston Christian’s Ron Cottrell, Michigan State’s Tom Izzo, Gonzaga’s Mark Few and Yale’s James Jones. Combined with the recent retirements of Krzyzewski and North Carolina’s Roy Williams, and the sooner-rather-than-later departures of Boeheim, Miami’s Jim Larranaga and Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton, Brey’s decision is part of a striking changing of the guard in the ACC.

Brey is unsure of his next chapter. He’d be a natural on television and/or as a resource for college sports as it navigates further athlete empowerment. He wants to assist Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick’s search for the program’s next leader, is open to a continuing role at the school and does not rule out coaching elsewhere.

Swarbrick said in a statement that Brey has represented the university’s values as well as any coach during his nearly 15 years as AD, and Brey believes his successor must appreciate that culture.

“I firmly believe ... I’ve done that,” Brey said. “I’ve loved it. I’ve been honored to be here.”