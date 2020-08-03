During a wide-ranging interview in early June, I asked Virginia receiver Terrell Jana about some pointed remarks he had aimed toward the NCAA via Twitter.
“I think there’s a disconnect … when they have the growing commercialization, and they’re trying to keep the amateur model the same,” Jana told me. “Those two [contrasting paths] create a huge schism in their moral foundation. It’s growing too fast. They’ve allowed too many actors into it. …
“We’re in a country that’s been built off slavery and unpaid labor. And now we have sports, like football and basketball, which fund this NCAA and this market, which are predominantly Black student-athletes … who are pretty much going unpaid, though we do have access to scholarships and all that, which is great. However, the amount of money being brought into the system, and the fact that you’re creating policy to exclude student-athletes, in the context of this country, for Black athletes not to be a part of that is kind of remarkable and unfortunate.”
Jana’s sentiments are not new among college athletes. Indeed, they’ve been present for decades, though usually below the surface. No longer.
With concerns over social injustice and a ruthless pandemic gripping our nation, college athletes are more emboldened and empowered than ever, the latest example a set of demands issued Sunday by a group of unnamed Pac-12 football players.
Some are reasonable, others preposterous, but again, the crux is unmistakable: Administrators and coaches who dismiss athletes’ voices do so at their own peril.
Advised by the National College Players Association advocacy group, the Pac-12 athletes unveiled their demands Sunday on The Players’ Tribune website, threatening a boycott of training camps and games until the demands are met.
Is this a bluff? A line in the sand? Or, as is often the case with public negotiations, a combination of both? How many Pac-12 athletes are prepared to boycott? Might the movement spread to other leagues, especially the Pac-12’s Power Five peers: the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Southeastern Conference?
Well, players from around the country, including Jana, UVA teammate Charles Snowden and Virginia Tech’s Hendon Hooker, showed their support on social media. But that’s a long way from joining a boycott.
Using the hashtag #WeAreUnited, the Pac-12 players outlined four areas of concern: health and safety; protection of all sports programs; racial injustice; economic freedom and equity.
No one should begrudge the athletes wanting a say in COVID-19 safety standards and requesting scholarship security for anyone who declines to compete this season because of health worries. Similarly, the players’ call for programs to address racism are timely.
Having a true voice in the process is necessary, excited for all my brothers and sisters in the PAC-12 🗣#WeAreUnited https://t.co/HJWntjAMFK— Terrell Jana (@Rell_604) August 2, 2020
Most creative, the athletes say 2% of conference revenue should be directed “to support financial aid for low-income Black students, community initiatives, and development programs for college athletes on each campus.”
The Pac-12’s most recent tax filing, for 2018-19, reported $530 million in revenue, 2% of which is $10.6 million. That would send about $880,000 to each of the conference’s 12 campuses.
Where the players stray from rational is their words regarding economic equity and their aim “to preserve all existing sports by eliminating excessive expenditures.”
“Lavish” facilities are one of the excesses cited, which is beyond rich. No sport spends more excessively on facilities and perks than football, and the moment those locker rooms, weight rooms and nutrition centers started to vanish, the players would be the first to complain.
The athletes also want athletic departments to tap endowments to save endangered sports, but endowments often come with binding guidelines on when and how they are spent.
The most extensive section of the players’ demands is entitled “economic freedom and equity,” and several items on the checklist are spot-on. Among them are insurance for sports-related medical issues, including COVID-19, to cover six years after college eligibility ends, a one-time transfer waiver and the right to profit from name, image and likeness (NIL).
Impending NCAA legislation will address the latter two.
The association appears poised to overturn its rule mandating that transfers in football, baseball, men’s hockey and men’s and women’s basketball sit out a season before competing at their new institution. Moreover, after pressure from the courts and Congress, the NCAA soon will cave on NIL, though its initial instincts are too restrictive.
But that’s not enough for the Pac-12 players and their advisors. Nor are the full scholarships and cost-of-attendance stipends the athletes receive.
They want the league to “distribute 50% of each sport’s total conference revenue evenly among athletes in their respective sports.” Alas, such an untenable notion will steal headlines from their more thoughtful demands.
First, paying athletes would require immediate secession from the NCAA. Second, few if any sports beyond football and men’s basketball generate a nickel of revenue. Third, football revenue pays for the other sports that the football players profess to support.
Conservatively, football accounts for about 70% of Power Five conference revenue, which in the Pac-12’s case would be approximately $371 million. The players’ half would be $185.5 million, about $150,000 per player, walk-ons included.
Perhaps the smartest take on the Pac-12 athletes came from one of their own, all-conference cornerback Elijah Molden of Washington. Writing on Twitter, he acknowledged that some of the demands are “unrealistic and far-fetched.”
“But that is not the point,” Molden continued. “The point is, us players need to have our voices heard. We need to stand up for ourselves and our loved ones, especially under the circumstances we are currently in. …
“Instead of reacting quickly, consider the entire situation. See both sides and remember that the situation isn’t binary. This way we can actually see some change and implement procedures that protect us players. Then we can FINALLY play some damn football.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.