Teel: Aspiring public defender Carl Fowler balancing W&M law school with football

The event netted more than $20,000, about 10 times organizers’ goal.

Two other W&M athletes at the time — Michael Jackson played defensive back on the football team, and Felecia Hayes ran track — helped Fowler stage the march. Both are Black, and Hayes is Fowler’s girlfriend.

“She has set the example, and I’ve tried to follow suit,” Fowler said. “She’s used her voice, even when it’s scary to. It’s a lot easier for me just, frankly being a white man, being somebody people know on the football team.

“Like I can kind of say things and not really worry about how people are going to behave toward me. It’s definitely pretty different for a Black woman on the track team who not as many people know of … to really step up and open the door for other people.”

Hayes graduated and is pursuing a master’s in education. Fowler has two seasons of football eligibility and two years of law school remaining.

His first courtroom experiences were via the internship. He shadowed each of the public defender office’s 19 attorneys for the gamut of cases: adult and juvenile clients; property and violent crimes; routine and compelling. He saw a defendant facing life in prison acquitted.