Teel: Aspiring public defender Carl Fowler balancing W&M law school with football

WILLIAMSBURG — As coordinator for the Newport News public defender office’s summer internship program, senior trial attorney Elizabeth Fehrenbach interviewed about two dozen candidates in one day. Each phone conversation lasted 15-20 minutes, and she took two brief breaks during the process.
One encounter stood out.
Carl Fowler, a William & Mary football player, entered the college’s law school last year with one primary aspiration: to become a public defender. Never mind the relatively low pay and minimal acclaim. Fowler is determined to serve the under-represented, and that singular goal was clear during his interview with Fehrenbach.
“He was a fabulous intern,” she said. “We really lucked out with him.”
“That’s incredible feedback to hear, and I’m not surprised one bit,” said Jennifer Salyers, an assistant dean for career services at the law school.
A three-year starter at defensive end for W&M, Fowler is equally appreciative for a summer experience that affirmed a career path rooted in family and ignited by an academic journey to a civil-rights Mecca.
Fowler was born in Richmond but raised in a Duke household. His father worked as an athletics fundraiser at VCU before moving the family to Durham, N.C., when Carl was an infant, to accept a development position at Duke.
Both of Fowler’s parents were Blue Devil athletes — Don Fowler pitched for the baseball team, and Lauren Holahan played volleyball — and Carl witnessed more than his share of Duke basketball and football games.
Most important, Fowler’s family introduced him to public service.
Don has worked for multiple non-profits, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and Lauren has dedicated her career to special education. Carl’s stepmother, Kara McGee, is an associate professor in Duke’s nursing school and moonlights at an infectious disease clinic for low-income patients.
“I grew up not incredibly wealthy,” Fowler said, “but I grew up with a lot more than a lot of my high school teammates did. When you go to the same school and sit in the same cafeteria, and then you go to vastly different homes, at night or on the weekend, it’s tough to see that and live that on a day-to-day basis and not feel compelled to at least address it and want to do something about it.”
Fowler has, in the words of Tribe coach Mike London, "a yearn and love for the other person," and it's little wonder teammates voted him a captain in 2020 and '21.
Following an all-star career in baseball and football at Northern Durham High, Fowler accepted a scholarship to W&M when Duke coaches invited him as a preferred walk-on. His initial academic inclination was business, but then he attended his first calculus class as a freshman.
Turning to teammate Lachlan Pitts that day, Fowler said, “I’m not coming back to this class.”
Hello, public policy, and thanks to a raft of college credits earned through advanced-placement courses in high school, Fowler graduated from W&M in three years — while excelling on the field. His most inspiring undergraduate class was a study-away course two summers ago entitled Honestly Remembering Together.
Students traveled to Montgomery, Ala., where in 1955 and ’56, Black citizens refused to ride city buses because of segregated seating. Days before the boycott, Rosa Parks famously refused to yield her seat to a white man, prompting her arrest.
Montgomery’s policy was ruled unconstitutional by a federal court, a decision upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in December 1956.
Fowler and his classmates also toured Selma, the infamous site of Bloody Sunday, a 1965 assault by Alabama State Troopers on African Americans. Marching across a bridge named for the Confederate officer and U.S. senator Edmund Pettus, more than 600 protesters led by John Lewis, aimed to walk 50-plus miles to the state capitol in Montgomery in support of equal voting rights.
While in Montgomery, Fowler learned that the city’s public defender’s office was not created until 2015.
“Kind of knowing that even in the hotbed, the birthplace of the civil-rights movement, that people weren’t getting adequate representation until six years ago was really powerful for me,” Fowler said. “If it’s happening there, it’s happening everywhere, right?”
One year after returning from Alabama, Fowler enrolled in W&M’s law school. He joked in his application that as a future public defender he would lower graduates’ average starting salary.
“He’s someone with a very bright future,” Salyers said. “From day one, Carl has demonstrated a genuine interest in, and commitment to, public service. It’s been such a pleasure working with him.”
Balancing the demands of undergraduate courses and athletics at W&M is difficult enough. Law school, where basketball player Paul Rowley and golfer Preston Ball also studied recently, ups the ante.
The class load isn’t as great, but the reading is voluminous.
“Those cold calls [in class] aren’t any joke,” Fowler said. “If you didn’t read, then you don’t know. Somebody calls on you and asks for an answer that you don’t know, that’s a bad look.”
Fowler’s first year of law school coincided not only with the COVID-19 pandemic but also social unrest sparked by police brutality against African Americans. So in June 2020, just prior to enrolling, Fowler helped coordinate a 20-mile march from Durham to Raleigh to raise money for the Equal Justice Initiative.
The event netted more than $20,000, about 10 times organizers’ goal.
Two other W&M athletes at the time — Michael Jackson played defensive back on the football team, and Felecia Hayes ran track — helped Fowler stage the march. Both are Black, and Hayes is Fowler’s girlfriend.
“She has set the example, and I’ve tried to follow suit,” Fowler said. “She’s used her voice, even when it’s scary to. It’s a lot easier for me just, frankly being a white man, being somebody people know on the football team.
“Like I can kind of say things and not really worry about how people are going to behave toward me. It’s definitely pretty different for a Black woman on the track team who not as many people know of … to really step up and open the door for other people.”
Hayes graduated and is pursuing a master’s in education. Fowler has two seasons of football eligibility and two years of law school remaining.
His first courtroom experiences were via the internship. He shadowed each of the public defender office’s 19 attorneys for the gamut of cases: adult and juvenile clients; property and violent crimes; routine and compelling. He saw a defendant facing life in prison acquitted.
A self-described “control freak,” Fehrenbach entrusted Fowler with a research project for a second-degree murder case, and he aced the assignment. Fowler embraced every aspect of the internship — he was in the office, or in court, three days a week — and wrote the staff a thank-you note.
Public defense is “a thankless job,” Fehrenbach said. “You’re being paid half as much as a lot of other attorneys. But the value in what we do, to me, is very rewarding and makes up for the paltry salary. So it can be hard to find those types of people. …
“We like to find people like Carl who are dedicated to this type of work. I’m really glad he came into our office, and I hope to call him a colleague, whether in my office or somewhere else, in … the future.”
