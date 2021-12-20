Teel: Assessing NCAA tournament at-large prospects for VCU, Richmond, JMU, UVA and Hokies

The NCAA this month unveiled the season’s first NET rankings, the primary metric used to select the March Madness bracket, and with conference play yet to kick into gear, the daily updates are quite volatile.
But the early numbers offer a hint of the potential assets, and liabilities, for state teams that can realistically aspire to an at-large NCAA tournament bid.
Scattered among eight conferences, 13 of Virginia’s 14 Division I programs can earn an automatic NCAA invitation by winning their league tournament, but the season’s first month has pared the at-large hopefuls to a handful at most.
A quick reminder that the NET classifies each team’s games into one of four quadrants based on the opponent’s ranking and whether the contest was at home, on the road or at a neutral venue.
Quadrant 1: Home versus 1-30, neutral vs. 1-50, road vs. 1-75.
Quadrant 2: Home vs. 31-75, neutral vs. 51-100, road vs. 76-135.
Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160, neutral vs. 101-200, road vs. 136-240.
Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161-357, neutral vs. 201-357, road vs. 241-357.
So let’s take a look at the Virginia teams best positioned to chase an at-large bid.
VCU (7-4, NO. 77 NET): Last Saturday’s home game versus No. 107 Penn State would have marginally enhanced the Rams’ credentials. This Tuesday’s visit from No. 171 New Hampshire, the final non-conference date on the schedule, would have bordered on irrelevant.
That neither contest was played is a jarring reminder that the pandemic is going to disrupt college basketball for the third consecutive season.
But thanks to games in the Bahamas against Baylor and Connecticut, VCU’s non-league schedule rating, No. 87, is excellent, and with seven Atlantic 10 rivals among Monday’s top 110, the Rams likely will have ample opportunities to impress the NCAA selection committee and enhance their NET.
Based on the latest NET, their lone Q1 or Q2 victory is at No. 97 Vanderbilt, but a neutral-court win over No. 122 Syracuse could prove most beneficial, if ACC competition propels the Orange into the top 100 or 50.
VCU, by the way, leads the nation in 3-point defense, hounding opponents into 23.8% accuracy beyond the arc.
RICHMOND (8-4, NO. 87 NET): The Spiders led throughout the second half Friday against N.C. State in Charlotte, but with the Wolfpack a pedestrian 129th in the NET, Richmond’s marquee victory to date is at No. 73 Wofford.
Where those results, as well as a competitive setbacks to Maryland, Mississippi State and Utah State, eventually fall on the quadrant scale rests on how those squads fare in their respective leagues. In preseason, Richmond’s non-conference schedule appeared daunting, but presently the NET rates it only 178th.
While VCU specializes in defense, Richmond ranks 40th in Ken Pomeroy’s offensive efficiency metric, its best in Chris Mooney’s 17 seasons as coach. That contrast should make the two Spiders-Rams encounters must-see entertainment.
JAMES MADISON (7-2, NO. 143 NET): I mention the Dukes because they are the lone state Division I program ineligible for their conference tournament and, therefore, solely dependent on at-large invitation to make the 68-team NCAA field. This, as you’re probably aware, is due to the Colonial Athletic Association’s petty rule that bars schools departing the league from CAA championships.
Alas for Sun Belt Conference-bound JMU, an emotional home victory over Virginia notwithstanding, its at-large prospects are dim. Towson and Hofstra are the lone CAA teams among the NET’s top 100, and the Dukes’ non-conference schedule is rated a dismal 308th.
VIRGINIA (7-4, NO. 84 NET): The Cavaliers haven’t missed the NCAA field since 2013 and often secure their invitation long before Selection Sunday. This season figures to be more of a slog.
UVA stands 50th in defensive efficiency, stellar by most standards, poor by Tony Bennett’s and on pace for the program’s worst since 2011, his second season as coach. The Cavaliers own a Q1, neutral-site victory over No. 31 Providence, but all of their other wins classify as Q4.
The upside for Virginia is that the first two weeks of January present three Q1 chances: at Clemson, at North Carolina, and home against Virginia Tech.
VIRGINIA TECH (8-4, NO. 28 NET): Feel free to question the Hokies’ front-court depth and be confused by their blowout loss at home to Wake Forest, but Tech and No. 8 Duke are the only ACC teams in the NET’s top 30. The Hokies and Blue Devils, who collide Wednesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium, also are the lone ACC squads ranked among the top 35 by KenPom in offensive and defensive efficiency.
Friday’s 86-49 demolition of No. 109 St. Bonaventure in Charlotte was Tech’s most complete performance this season, but the NET is more taken by the Hokies’ victory at No. 66 Navy, an outcome that could well lose luster as the Midshipmen’s ranking falls from competing in the Patriot League.
Last March, Tech was among five Virginia squads to make the NCAA field, matching the commonwealth’s all-time high. Ranked ninth nationally in 3-point accuracy (40.0%) and 11th in 3-point defense (25.5%), the Hokies are poised to return.
“We’re OK,” Tech coach Mike Young said Monday. “... We all get greedy [and] would like to have another win or two, but ... we played a difficult [non-conference] schedule, too. I hope that is recognized. We’ve challenged our team, and I do think in doing so we’ve prepared them, us, for the rigors that lie ahead in ACC play.”
