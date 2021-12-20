Teel: Assessing NCAA tournament at-large prospects for VCU, Richmond, JMU, UVA and Hokies

VIRGINIA (7-4, NO. 84 NET): The Cavaliers haven’t missed the NCAA field since 2013 and often secure their invitation long before Selection Sunday. This season figures to be more of a slog.

UVA stands 50th in defensive efficiency, stellar by most standards, poor by Tony Bennett’s and on pace for the program’s worst since 2011, his second season as coach. The Cavaliers own a Q1, neutral-site victory over No. 31 Providence, but all of their other wins classify as Q4.

The upside for Virginia is that the first two weeks of January present three Q1 chances: at Clemson, at North Carolina, and home against Virginia Tech.

VIRGINIA TECH (8-4, NO. 28 NET): Feel free to question the Hokies’ front-court depth and be confused by their blowout loss at home to Wake Forest, but Tech and No. 8 Duke are the only ACC teams in the NET’s top 30. The Hokies and Blue Devils, who collide Wednesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium, also are the lone ACC squads ranked among the top 35 by KenPom in offensive and defensive efficiency.