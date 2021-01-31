Teel: Authentic, unassuming Swofford exits as ACC commissioner

Swofford, 72, led the ACC for nearly 24 years, the longest and most transformative tenure in league history. He shepherded the conference through multiple rounds of realignment, growing membership from nine to 15 schools, was a founding father of the College Football Playoff and convinced ESPN to partner in the ACC Network.

Such seismic change doesn’t transpire without bold vision, private arm-twisting and public setbacks. But Swofford navigated that course in an unpretentious way that fostered consensus and confidence.

“Many people succumb to ego and all the trappings of the position and lose their genuine appreciation of people and relationships, and that’s something that John [never did],” said Paul Hoolahan, a former Vanderbilt athletic director and Sugar Bowl CEO.

“He wasn’t real vocal in a lot of [commissioner] meetings,” retired Colonial Athletic Association commissioner Tom Yeager said, “but everyone paid attention when he did have a comment. There are a lot of guys in that group who love to hear themselves talk. He was literally so gracious, so unassuming.”

Swofford’s approach was evident in desk plaques he gave to ACC staffers many years ago. Each was inscribed with a quote often attributed to Harry Truman: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.”