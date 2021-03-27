Teel: Back in starting role, Johnson efficient in No. 1 JMU's rout of W&M

“Just having that short memory,” Johnson said of putting his earlier struggles in the rear-view mirror.

But Johnson conceded that his demotion was “tough” and diminished his confidence. Indeed, after resisting the natural urge to transfer and finally ascending to QB1, how could the benching not have hurt?

Overcoming that disappointment speaks to the maturity and poise that Cignetti referenced.

“Cole played great,” said defensive end Mike Greene (Highland Springs). “He threw some really good balls.”

“I thought we helped him a lot with our offensive preparation, too,” Cignetti said. “We took a look at ourselves and made a lot of changes. … I thought we put him in some better positions, and everyone else, too. …

“You break a new quarterback in, you want to put him in good situations. We put him in a lot of bad situations [previously].”

Cignetti cited poor route-running and undisciplined penalties as examples, neither of which plagued the first-team offense Saturday.