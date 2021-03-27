Teel: Back in starting role, Johnson efficient in No. 1 JMU's rout of W&M

WILLIAMSBURG — Interceptions and an offense-wide lethargy cost Cole Johnson his job as James Madison’s starting quarterback. Back atop the depth chart Saturday, he pounced on a second chance.
Efficient, accurate and turnover-free, Johnson guided the No. 1 Dukes to six scores on seven possessions in a 38-10 rout of William & Mary.
A career backup prior to this season, Johnson completed 16 of 22 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown before giving way to reserves late in the third quarter.
“Cole Johnson is a very level-headed guy,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “… I thought he played really well.”
A fifth-year senior, Johnson earned the starting gig during preseason but threw a combined four interceptions against Robert Morris and Elon. ’Twas late in the third quarter of the latter contest, his team trailing 17-6, that Cignetti replaced Johnson with Gage Moloney.
Moloney rallied JMU to a 20-17 victory, and Cignetti said he would start the following week versus W&M. But a COVID-19 outbreak within the program scrubbed JMU’s next two games, and Moloney was among 7-8 Dukes unavailable Saturday, according to Cignetti.
Johnson didn’t remind anyone of Aaron Rodgers, but he was sharp from the start, his 24-yard strike to Antwane Wells Jr. (Highland Springs) on a seam route igniting the opening drive. Five plays later, he threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end Clayton Cheatham (Hanover).
“Just having that short memory,” Johnson said of putting his earlier struggles in the rear-view mirror.
But Johnson conceded that his demotion was “tough” and diminished his confidence. Indeed, after resisting the natural urge to transfer and finally ascending to QB1, how could the benching not have hurt?
Overcoming that disappointment speaks to the maturity and poise that Cignetti referenced.
“Cole played great,” said defensive end Mike Greene (Highland Springs). “He threw some really good balls.”
“I thought we helped him a lot with our offensive preparation, too,” Cignetti said. “We took a look at ourselves and made a lot of changes. … I thought we put him in some better positions, and everyone else, too. …
“You break a new quarterback in, you want to put him in good situations. We put him in a lot of bad situations [previously].”
Cignetti cited poor route-running and undisciplined penalties as examples, neither of which plagued the first-team offense Saturday.
The talent gap — speed, depth and technique — was glaring from the start, especially with the Tribe without quarterback Hollis Mathis (shoulder) and running back Malachi Imoh (lower extremity). But W&M made matters worse during the decisive first quarter.
After JMU marched 75 yards for a first-possession touchdown, the Tribe moved to a fourth-and-3 at the Dukes’ 18. Field goals aren’t going to beat the nation’s top-ranked team, but W&M coach Mike London elected to kick nonetheless, and Ethan Chang hooked his 35-yard attempt wide to the left.
Following JMU’s second touchdown, JT Mayo muffed the ensuing kickoff, pinning the Tribe at its own 10. On first down, Greene (Highland Springs) pressured Ted Hefter into a desperate fling that Que Reid intercepted at the 11.
Here even W&M’s first third-down stop of the afternoon wasn’t enough. With Ethan Ratke lined up to attempt a 24-yard field goal, holder Alex Miller caught the snap and scooted 7 yards around left end for another touchdown.
The Dukes led 21-0. The Tribe (1-2 overall, 1-2 Colonial Athletic Association) was done.
Spring practices and intrasquad scrimmages have been college football staples for decades. But truncated spring competition that counts in the standings? That caps with a national tournament?
“Unique” is among our most misused adjectives, but COVID-19 has created many sporting firsts, including this Football Championship Subdivision spring season.
Punting the fall season sounded good in, in theory. The pandemic would ease, vaccines would go to market, and spring football would be seamless.
Well, infections have, indeed, dipped, and millions have been vaccinated. But the challenges of staging sports remain.
Virus issues forced JMU to postpone consecutive games versus W&M and Richmond. Similarly, New Hampshire had to bail on contests against Villanova and Delaware.
Plus, look at the hiccups Bowl Subdivision programs have encountered with their spring practices. Georgia Tech, Texas, Pittsburgh and Duke are among the teams that have paused.
Reminded of the season’s frailty, JMU (4-0, 2-0 CAA) returned Saturday energized, knowing that any setback could doom its postseason aspirations. Johnson and the always-stout Dukes’ defense led the effort.
“It's obviously a blessing that you get a second chance," Johnson said. "It’s nice to have all the guys in the locker room have your back, and they still have faith in you.”
