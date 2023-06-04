More than a decade later, Brad Brownell confesses to occasional schadenfreude during his early days as Clemson’s basketball coach.

“I think what has become clearer the last couple of years is how we’re all tied together more than ever as a conference,” Brownell said. “Sometimes early on when I was here, you’re watching (non-conference) games (on television) and you’re not necessarily always rooting real hard for your opponents in the league. It’s not awful to watch one of them lose a game.

“But to be honest with you, now you want them all to win all their games. When we get to January and February, we’re going to try and kick each other’s teeth in. But in November and December, we need to be cheering with pom-poms for each other.”

The Tigers’ coach since 2010, Brownell spoke during last month’s ACC spring meetings, where the front-burner men’s basketball issue was positioning the league to place more teams in the NCAA tournament. Winning more non-conference games is essential to that aim, and given the talent returning, the ACC next season should not be relegated to five tournament bids for a third consecutive year.

That point was affirmed Wednesday, the final day for players with college eligibility remaining to withdraw from the NBA draft. As for much of the offseason, the news was encouraging for the ACC.

Virginia guard Reece Beekman was the headliner. The ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year and the conference’s runaway leader in assist-turnover ratio at 3.36-to-1, Beekman told ESPN that he will play a fourth season for UVa.

Beekman is the Cavaliers’ lone returning starter, and his versatility and experience give them a far better chance of absorbing the loss of players such as veterans Jayden Gardner, Armaan Franklin, Kihei Clark and Kadin Shedrick.

Also Wednesday, Syracuse’s Judah Mintz, the ACC’s leading freshman scorer last season, announced his withdrawal from draft consideration. His decision means four members of the conference’s 2023 All-Rookie team are returning to the league, more than in the previous four years combined.

The other three are Duke’s Kyle Filipowski and Tyrese Proctor, and Notre Dame’s JJ Starling, who is transferring to Syracuse.

Mintz, Filipowski and Beekman also are among the 11 all-conference selections expected back. That includes honorable mention and is two more than a year ago, three more than in 2021.

North Carolina’s Armando Bacot leads the group and is poised to become the first player since Virginia’s Malcolm Brogdon (2014-16) to earn first-team All-ACC three times. Moreover, the Richmond native almost certainly will exit UNC as the conference’s No. 1 or No. 2 career rebounder.

The returnees are also a compelling mix, with guards such as Beekman, Mintz, Proctor, Starling and Duke’s Jeremy Roach, plus forward/centers such as Bacot, Filipowski, Pitt’s Blake Hinson, Clemson’s PJ Hall, Miami’s Norchad Omier and Boston College’s Quinten Post.

Moreover, Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, Pitt, Notre Dame and Virginia signed top-30 high school recruiting classes, per the 247Sports composite rankings, while On3.com's top-25 portal ratings include Wake Forest, N.C. State, Clemson, Virginia, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.

“How do we get more teams (in the NCAA tournament) and what can we do to change the narrative?” Pitt coach Jeff Capel said. “We’ve been a punching bag for the last couple of years.”

In its first seven years with 15 members, the ACC averaged 7.5 NCAA bids per season. Poor non-conference results doomed the league to five each of the last two years.

Those shortcomings also sentenced ACC teams to low NCAA seeds. Pitt this past season and Notre Dame the previous year finished one game out of first place but were among the last four at-large selections, landing them in the First Four.

But for all the league’s collective angst regarding the last two seasons, the harsh reality is only one team’s NCAA tournament omission, Clemson’s this year, merited an eye roll.

Yes, the Tigers’ dreadful No. 333 non-conference schedule ranking gave the selection committee a convenient reason to exclude them. But six victories over NCAA tournament teams — Penn State, Pitt, Duke and N.C. State, the latter THREE times — should have translated to a bid.

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips has served on the men’s and women’s selection committees and believes media narratives regarding conferences influence panel members. If that’s true, then the NCAA should appoint former players and coaches rather than working administrators to those committees.

Toward shaping the narrative, Phillips and Capel believe ACC Network talent should be less critical of the conference.

“What’s that space of really being a journalist and being an announcer versus one that is kind of influenced because of who they work for?” Phillips said.

The focus needs to be more on the basketball court and less on the television studio.

“I think everyone can do a better job,” Capel said. “Us, as coaches. I think the league can do a better job. I think our network can do a better job helping promote. I just think everything needs to be better across the board.

“Players, coaches, non-conference how we do, how we schedule, we have to be smarter about how we schedule. ... But you have to win. ... The bottom line is we have to do better in non-conference. Every team. We have to do our part.”

Bacot, Beekman, Filipowski and Co., will playing leading roles in that quest, and Brownell will be cheering for them all — pom-poms in hand.

PHOTOS: Virginia faces Clemson in ACC Tournament Semifinals Clemson Virginia Basketball UVAvsClemson_MK01.jpg Clemson Virginia Basketball Clemson Virginia Basketball Clemson Virginia Basketball Clemson Virginia Basketball Clemson Virginia Basketball Clemson Virginia Basketball Clemson Virginia Basketball Clemson Virginia Basketball Clemson Virginia Basketball HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES Clemson Virginia Basketball Clemson Virginia Basketball Clemson Virginia Basketball Clemson Virginia Basketball Clemson Virginia Basketball Clemson Virginia Basketball Clemson Virginia Basketball Clemson Virginia Basketball Clemson Virginia Basketball Clemson Virginia Basketball Clemson Virginia Basketball Clemson Virginia Basketball Clemson Virginia Basketball