Teel: Bacot, Love will North Carolina past UCLA in NCAA East Regional semifinal

PHILADELPHIA — Caleb Love will bogart the headlines, and rightfully so. His career-high 30 points, 27 in the second half, carried North Carolina past UCLA 73-66 in an NCAA East Regional semifinal late Friday night.

Love was relentless, shredding the Bruins’ defense with drives to the rim and cold-blooded 3-pointers. As the shots fell and the points mounted, he unleashed his emotions on multiple occasions, bellowing to the amazed crowd of 20,136 as he backpedaled.

But let’s be clear: The Tar Heels would be headed home if not for Richmond native Armando Bacot.

Among the premier rebounders in ACC history, and the conference’s best this season, he scored 14 points and collared a game-high 15 boards. ‘Twas his 28th double-double, one shy of Tim Duncan’s single-season league record.

Most essential: Bacot’s eight offensive rebounds were as many as UCLA’s entire roster, and Carolina’s 15-8 edge on the offensive glass translated to 19 second-chance points, 13 more than the Bruins.

Bacot and Love teamed for the game’s turning sequence with just under two minutes remaining and UCLA leading 64-61.

First, Love missed badly on a heat-check 3-pointer, the ball destined to go out of bounds to the Bruins along the baseline. But with an acrobatic, mid-air save, Bacot flung the ball toward midcourt, where Love regained possession and buried the tying 3 with 1:40 remaining.

“Yeah, I think my instincts took over,” Bacot said. “That was a pivotal moment in the game ... and if we missed that shot — I don’t know what would have happened if I didn’t get that board, and I just was trying to really keep the play alive and just hopefully just throw the ball up hoping that somebody would get it.

“And it was great that Caleb had the instincts to find the ball, and then to hit a big 3 after finding that was huge.”

Bacot then assisted on Love’s go-ahead 3 and scored at the rim after an RJ Davis miss. Carolina led 69-64 with 15 seconds left and was headed to Sunday’s East final versus, against all odds, Saint Peter’s in Hubert Davis’ rookie season as a head coach.

“If I’m not hitting shots or not doing anything, I can always rely on the offensive boards to find a way to draw fouls, get easy put backs, and that’s what I try to pride myself on and work real hard at,” Bacot said.

UCLA’s Jules Bernard, Johnny Juzang, Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jacquez combined for 55 points, but the Bruins could not contain Love after an opening first half in which he shot 1 of 8.

“Just confidence level,” Love said. “Never lose my confidence level. Coach Davis and my teammates always tell me that. I feel like that’s the best part of my game is not to lose my confidence level. And when I’m out there, I’m just in a mode, and that’s what that was tonight.”

Carolina (27-9) is now a victory away from an indescribable Final Four clash with Duke next Saturday in New Orleans. The Blue Devils encounter Arkansas on Sunday night in the West Regional final.

If both advance, the state of North Carolina may need therapy.

After a disappointing regular season that limited the conference to five NCAA tournament bids, the ACC has three in the Elite Eight for the fifth time as Miami joined Duke and UNC with a Friday victory over Iowa State. The other seasons were 1983, 1985, 2015 and 2016.

Crazier still: After losing 16 of 20 non-conference games versus ranked opponents during the regular season, ACC teams are 5-2 in such clashes in this tournament.

Two ACC teams have advanced to the same Final Four six times, most recently in 2016 with UNC and Syracuse. The Big East, with Georgetown, St. John’s and eventual champion Villanova is the only league to have three squads make a Final Four.

Duke and Miami will face stern challenges in Arkansas and Kansas, respectively. Saint Peter’s upsets of Kentucky, Murray State and Purdue notwithstanding, North Carolina will be an overwhelming favorite.

Since stumbling from the blocks in November, the Tar Heels have won 15 of their last 18 outing and nine of their last 10.

“Our confidence never wavered,” Bacot said. “We knew even back then that we were this good of a team, and we knew if we played at a high level and just really bought into everything, we knew we could make it this far. Coach Davis and all the coaches, even when we struggled, always told us that. We never thought at one point we were a bad team.”

No one believes that now.