Teel: Bacot, Tar Heels headline stacked ACC basketball; Virginia, VT project in top half

During the ACC’s annual spring meetings in May, the league’s men’s basketball coaches collectively vowed to promote the conference more aggressively. Bank on that campaign to commence Wednesday in Charlotte, N.C.

Just blocks from the ACC’s future headquarters — the office is relocating next year from Greensboro — coaches and players will gather for the league’s annual preseason media day. Such events are inherently optimistic, the ACC’s more so this year given its 2022 NCAA tournament performance and exceptional returning talent.

The conference’s five NCAA bracket reps from last season — North Carolina, Duke, Miami, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech — went a combined 14-5 in the tournament, with the Hurricanes reaching the Elite Eight, the Blue Devils the Final Four and the Tar Heels the national championship game. All five figure to remain contenders, while Virginia and Florida State likely ascend back to national prominence.

Essential to earning more NCAA bids — last season’s five were the fewest since the ACC expanded to 15 teams nine years ago — is winning more marquee non-conference games. ACC teams were a combined 4-16 versus ranked non-league opponents last season and also lost to opponents such as Navy, James Madison, Albany, Miami of Ohio, Furman, Wright State, The Citadel and Colgate.

This week is also when media vote on the conference’s projected order of finish, plus a preseason all-league team, Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year. So here we go.

NORTH CAROLINA: Welcoming back four starters from an NCAA runner-up is a luxury few programs have enjoyed in recent years, but thanks in part to name, image and likeness compensation, the Tar Heels’ roster, headlined by Richmond native Armando Bacot, is stacked.

DUKE: Hubert Davis steered UNC to the Final Four in his rookie season as head coach. Can Jon Scheyer do the same after replacing Mike Krzyzewski? Pairing the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class with veteran Jeremy Roach and Illinois graduate transfer Jacob Grandison gives him a puncher’s chance.

VIRGINIA: A gentle reminder for Cavaliers faithful distraught over last season’s failure to reach the NCAA tournament: Tony Bennett has coached UVa to 11 straight winning ACC records. Prior to his arrival, the program’s longest such streak was three (1981-83, aka the Sampson Era).

MIAMI: When Nijel Pack announced his transfer from Kansas State to Miami, a Hurricanes booster said he would pay Pack $400,000 annually in NIL compensation. As a first-team All-Big 12 selection last season, and the league’s top 3-point shooter, he may be worth every penny.

NOTRE DAME: The Fighting Irish return three players who last season hit at least 40% of their 3-point attempts. But as effective as Dane Goodwin, Cormac Ryan and Nate Laszewski were beyond the arc, the key to Notre Dame’s 15-5 ACC finish and NCAA tournament bid was the program’s most efficient defense in a decade.

FLORIDA STATE: Often lost in the narrative surrounding the ACC’s poor 2021-22 regular season is that the Seminoles were NCAA tournament-caliber until injuries decimated the roster. This team is similarly talented with veterans such as Matthew Cleveland and Caleb Mills and intriguing newcomer Baba Miller, a 6-foot-11 forward from Spain.

VIRGINIA TECH: The Hokies’ 39.2% accuracy beyond the arc last season ranked third nationally and was the best of any ACC team since Buzz Williams’ 2016-17 Virginia Tech crew (40.3%). With Hunter Cattoor, Darius Maddox and Sean Pedulla back for the reigning ACC tournament champs, this group could be even better.

SYRACUSE: How much longer will 77-year-old Jim Boeheim coach? Not unrelated, when will this proud program shake an eight-season rut of finishing no better than tied for sixth in the ACC? Center Jesse Edwards’ return from a broken wrist should improve last season’s abysmal defense.

CLEMSON: Center PJ Hall, the Tigers’ best player, had knee surgery in July and is expected to miss the early portion of the non-conference schedule. His quick recovery is essential if the Tigers are to defy expectations.

BOSTON COLLEGE: Saddled with the ACC’s longest active NCAA tournament draught (13 seasons), the Eagles return four of their top five scorers, including brothers Makai Ashton-Langford and DeMarr Langford.

WAKE FOREST: Steve Forbes worked portal magic last season as Alondes Williams and Jake LaRavia led the Deacons to a fifth-place ACC finish. Can he direct a sequel featuring Ty Appleby (Florida) and Jao Ituka (Marist)?

PITTSBURGH: The optimism of teaming last season’s top scorers, John Hugley and Jamarius Burton, with promising transfers such as Nelly Cummings is tempered by the indefinite suspension of top recruit Dior Johnson after his recent arrest for assault.

N.C. STATE: Can the defensively challenged Wolfpack rebound from their worst season since 1966-67? If so, returning guard Terquavion Smith will play a large role.

LOUISVILLE: Rookie head coach Kenny Payne inherits a program coming off its worst season in 21 years and a roster paced by sixth man El Ellis.

GEORGIA TECH: The core of their 2021 ACC tournament champions departed, the Yellow Jackets hope to rebuild with veterans such as Kyle Sturdivant and transfers such as Ja’Von Franklin (South Alabama).

PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE

UNC’s Armando Bacot and Caleb Love, Miami’s Nijel Pack, Notre Dame’s Dane Goodwin and Virginia’s Jayden Gardner.

Rookie of the Year: Duke’s Dereck Lively.