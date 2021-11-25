Teel: Bank on big numbers from Brennan Armstrong on Saturday. Can UVA translate them to win over Hokies?

Virginia's Brennan Armstrong ranks second nationally in passing this season. Each of the other nine quarterbacks among the top 10 plays on a team with at least seven victories. Four in the group — Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Young, Pitt’s Kenny Pickett and Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman — are a combined 38-6.

That UVA is only 6-5 entering Saturday’s regular-season finale against Virginia Tech reflects oft-chronicled defensive shortcomings and a demanding schedule. Indeed, as much as fans and media harp on the Cavaliers’ defense, let’s not forget that four of their setbacks came against opponents ranked among the top 20 this week by the College Football Playoff selection committee.

Notre Dame, Brigham Young, Pitt and Wake Forest are a combined 37-7, and the other team to defeat Virginia, North Carolina, is 6-5 and quarterbacked by a probable first-round NFL draft choice, Sam Howell. Moreover, Armstrong missed the Notre Dame contest after sustaining a rib injury at BYU, where he led the Cavaliers on six consecutive touchdown drives.

Still, the idea of UVA finishing the regular season 6-6 and on a four-game losing skid, even as Armstrong shatters school and ACC records, is difficult to compute. Which ratchets up the magnitude of Saturday’s Commonwealth Cup game, plus the Cavaliers’ subsequent bowl.