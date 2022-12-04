Teel: Banner Sunday for Hokies basketball with victories over Tar Heels and Lady Vols

BLACKSBURG — Suspend current reality for a moment. Set aside that North Carolina’s men and Tennessee’s women are a combined 9-9 this basketball season and in varying degrees of distress.

Instead, appreciate the iconic athletes and coaches that turned those programs into brands and have produced 14 NCAA championships and 39 Final Four appearances.

Finally, credit Virginia Tech’s aspiring and ascending programs for defeating both Sunday, a watershed afternoon the Hokies would be hard-pressed to surpass during a regular season.

Kenny Brooks’ women’s squad struck first with a 59-56 victory at Tennessee, a result that should surprise no one. The No. 9 Hokies (8-0) have the reigning ACC Player of the Year in Elizabeth Kitley and were picked to finish second in the league behind Louisville.

Mike Young’s men’s team completed the daily double with an 80-72 win over North Carolina at Cassell Coliseum. The Hokies (8-1) led for nearly 37 of the 40 minutes and dominated the paint in the conference opener for both.

“I think it shows what Virginia Tech basketball, men and women, have become,” guard Hunter Cattoor said.

Neither has reached a Final Four, and 2020-21 marked the first season in which both made the NCAA tournament. But each returned to the bracket last season, and they’re trending that way again.

Credit Brooks for steady growth during his seven seasons at Tech. Credit Young for building upon the foundation that Buzz Williams established before heading to Texas A&M three years ago.

And credit Hokies athletic director Whit Babcock for hiring two seasoned head coaches who had thrived at the mid-major level and were beyond ready for the next step.

Brooks came to Blacksburg after steering James Madison to six NCAA tournaments in 14 years. Young arrived from Wofford, where in 17 seasons his Terriers were 5-0 in Southern Conference tournament finals — last March, Young made it 6-0 in league championship games when the Hokies won the ACC tournament for the first time.

Of similar 1960s vintage, Young and Brooks are Virginians, and they share not only a practice complex but also a keen sense of college basketball history.

“For Coach Brooks to take our team into Thompson-Boling [Arena] and the history and everything of that building — it’s a huge win for them,” Young said. “I’m so proud of their team.”

And of his, which wisely took advantage of All-American Armando Bacot’s absence Sunday due to a bruised shoulder. Sure, the Hokies have defeated the Big Ten’s Penn State and Minnesota this season, but this was Carolina, and four-game losing streak notwithstanding, the Tar Heels ooze talent, much of it returning from their 2022 Final Four group.

So why are they 5-4? Well, Sunday was their fifth consecutive contest away from home, a withering stretch for any club.

UNC played three games in four days at a Portland tournament, losing the latter two to Iowa State and, in four overtimes, Alabama. Then came an ACC-Big Ten Challenge setback at Indiana, followed by Sunday’s test at Cassell.

“We needed today,” Young said. “We needed the Tar Heels, someone of that ilk, to play and that heightened sense of awareness and embracing the grit and grime that goes along with winning games of this nature.”

Similarly, while the women’s team had bested Kentucky, Missouri and Nebraska, Tennessee carries cache, even with a 4-5 record. Moreover, the Hokies beat the Lady Vols despite shooting a season-low 35.1% and Kitley scoring a season-low six points.

Justyn Mutts, the best player on the Cassell floor Sunday with 27 points and 11 rebounds, said the men’s team is motivated by the women’s success, and he marveled at the triple-double (24 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds) Georgia Amoore authored against Nebraska, the program’s first.

“They have all the pieces,” Mutts said. “They’re scary. I’d be scared to play them.”

Indeed, paced by Kitley and Kayana Traylor, Brooks’ top six players average double-figure points. But the men have myriad pieces, too, and led by Sean Pedulla and Mutts, each of the starters averages at least 9.4 points.