Teel: Baseball history in the making as Hokies, UVA clash as top-15 rivals

Friday marks the 195th baseball meeting of Virginia and Virginia Tech, the first with both ranked among the nation’s top 15 teams. Moreover, this weekend’s collision in Charlottesville is only the second Tech-UVA series to showcase two top-25 clubs.

“Oh, wow,” Virginia coach Brian O’Connor said when I shared those nuggets.

Wow, indeed, and a boon to amateur baseball in our state.

Granted, the stakes pale to last season, when unranked UVA met another state foe, No. 15 Old Dominion, in the final game of an NCAA tournament regional. And good luck to the Cavaliers and Hokies approaching the drama of that 10-inning affair, decided on a Devin Ortiz walk-off home run that sent Virginia to the super regionals.

Still, with Tech ranked seventh by D1Baseball.com, and UVA 11th, and with both pursuing first-place Miami in the ACC’s Coastal Division, this is a large series, arguably more so for the Hokies (29-9, 12-7 ACC).

Last season in late April, they led the Coastal and appeared set to make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013. But Tech promptly lost three straight at N.C. State and two of three at home against Virginia, starting a tailspin that cost John Szefc’s team a postseason bid.

“I thought they had a very, very talented ballclub last year,” O’Connor said. “We were fortunate enough to go down there and beat them in a series, and it was an important part of propelling our team.”

That wave eventually carried UVA to the College World Series, and this season’s squad (32-10, 13-8) is equally capable. Virginia ranks among the nation’s top 10 in scoring, batting average and ERA, and its sweep of North Carolina last weekend included a walk-off grand slam by Ortiz to cap a 7-run 10th inning.

With 16 home runs, third baseman Jake Gelof is on pace to break Brian Buchanan’s single-season program record of 22, established in 1994. He’s also poised, with 65 RBIs, to shatter Pavin Smith’s 2017 standard of 77.

But check out the Hokies. They’re top-10 nationally in batting average, scoring, home runs and fielding percentage, and since dropping their opening three ACC games at Georgia Tech have won five consecutive league series.

Virginia Tech outfielder Jack Hurley leads the ACC in batting average at .430 and is among five Hokies with at least 10 home runs.

“It really helps me from a pitching perspective because I know those guys ... are always going to do their job for the most part,” Drue Hackenberg, the Hokies’ ace, said Thursday on the ACC Network’s “Packer and Durham” show. “Transitioning to the next level can be a hard step for any athlete, but ... to work with them and go against them, that’s what’s really helped me.

“Facing that lineup in the fall and the spring before we got into [the season] was a tremendous help.”

A freshman from the Miller School, Hackenberg is 8-0 with a 2.10 ERA, and his likely counterpart Saturday, UVA’s Brian Gursky, is 6-0 with a 2.47 ERA. Gursky, a graduate transfer from Southern California, already has won more games for the Cavaliers than he did in four seasons with the Trojans (five).

Two unbeaten starters clashing? Both clubs averaging more than nine runs a game? How good is that?

Tech and UVA’s most recent encounter as ranked opponents was at the 2013 ACC tournament, where the No. 21 Hokies toppled the No. 1 Cavaliers. The only previous three-game series in which both were ranked was in 2010, when No. 1 UVA took two of three from No. 20 Virginia Tech.

“It’s great for baseball in our state,” O’Connor said. “John Szefc has done an incredible job at Virginia Tech building their program, and they’re obviously very invested in their baseball program. ... What’s going to be on display Friday and Saturday and Sunday in this state is just awesome. It’s awesome for right now, but it’s even better for the future of baseball in this state.”