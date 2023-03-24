NEWPORT NEWS — Ascending the stairs to Christopher Newport’s athletics offices, the plaque and photo honoring C.J. Woollum — “Beloved leader, coach and friend,” reads the inscription — are immediately visible.

Woollum was also a visionary, and what he imagined for the Captains was Division III national prominence in all sports.

Oh, if only folks could see him beaming now.

Last Saturday, CNU won its first men’s basketball national championship with a 74-72 victory over Mount Union of Ohio. Next Saturday, the undefeated CNU women play for their first NCAA title against unbeaten Transylvania of Kentucky.

No Division III school has won both basketball championships in the same season.

Long odds notwithstanding, this is what Woollum and then-university president Paul Trible believed was attainable, and as men’s basketball coach from 1984-2010 and athletic director from 1987-2012, Woollum strived tirelessly to make it happen.

He hired exceptional coaches in myriad sports and steered the men’s basketball program to 502 victories and 17 NCAA tournaments. He championed women’s sports long before it was fashionable.

Woollum died in 2013 from brain cancer but left an enduring foundation for those who still revere him to build upon, witness the Captains’ No. 5 national ranking in the latest Directors’ Cup all-sports standings.

Athletic director Kyle McMullin, men’s basketball coach John Krikorian and women’s hoops coach Bill Broderick are Woollum appointees. So, too, is softball coach Keith Parr, whose squad won the national championship last May with a 47-1 record.

McMullin also has the touch. He promoted Jamie Gunderson to head women’s soccer coach in 2020, and the unblemised Captains promptly won the 2021 NCAA title. Their lone ’22 setback came in the national quarterfinals — in a penalty-kick shootout.

Krikorian’s bunch dropped three games this season, to state rivals Hampden-Sydney, Virginia Wesleyan and ’22 national champion Randolph-Macon, the latter in early January by five points. Led by veterans Jahn Hines, Trey Barber and Ty Henderson (L.C. Bird), the Captains subsequently closed the season with 15 consecutive victories, the last six in the NCAA tournament.

“I think Virginia basketball’s really, really on top right now in Division III,” Krikorian said. “People see it, they know it, they come out, they watch it, it’s a great product, and kids do it the right way. ... There’s nothing we faced in those six [NCAA tournament] games that we hadn’t faced in our own state.”

Formerly the head coach at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Krikorian has compiled a 290-65 mark in 12 seasons at CNU, with nine NCAA bids and three Final Fours. Woollum set the bar high, and his name graces the Freeman Center court, but Krikorian has proven the ideal successor.

“I think about him every day,” Krikorian said of Woollum.

Never more than after a wild championship game in which Hines committed two late turnovers, only to be bailed out by a Henderson 3-point play and a Barber coast-to-coast drive, the latter producing the decisive bucket at the horn.

“That’s been our team all year,” Krikorian said. “We just go for it, and I think that’s the special sauce of the tournament. You can’t be afraid to lose. ... You gotta take the good with the bad with a team that just has no fear, and we’ve been that way all year. ... We just learned to live with it, and it was fun.”

Trible now serves as CNU’s chancellor, and his first postgame calls were to Woollum protégés Roland Ross and Jon Waters. A Newport News native, Ross has been a Captains fixture for more than four decades as a player and assistant coach. Waters, the athletic director at the University of Lynchburg, played for Woollum and worked for him as an assistant coach and assistant AD.

On an interim basis, Waters coached CNU’s women to a 22-6 season in 2011-12, after which Broderick arrived with Division I experience from Bucknell, Elon, Arizona and Pitt. Broderick’s inaugural Captains team went 29-3 and reached the Elite Eight, and he hasn’t stopped winning since.

CNU is 255-42 under Broderick, 57-1 the last two years, and this marks the second Final Four of his tenure. But for all the Captains’ dominance this season — their average victory margin is a silly 32.7 points — the NCAA tournament became a slog when two starters sustained major knee injuries.

Anaya Simmons, the team’s No. 2 scorer and leading rebounder, and the nation’s most accurate shooter, was sidelined in the first round, Katy Rader in the third round. But the Captains pride themselves on depth, and with Hannah Orloff and Camille Malagar joining mainstays Sondra Fan, Gabbi San Diego and Hannah Kaloi in the lineup, they overcame a 12-point, third-quarter deficit to defeat Rhode Island College 56-51 in the national semifinals.

The NCAA scheduled a two-week lag between the semis and final to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Title IX at the Division I Women’s Final Four in Dallas. So on the day between the Division I semifinals and title game, Divisions II and III will play a championship doubleheader.

“I think they’re a juggernaut playing in a different stratosphere,” Broderick said of Transylvania, “but I think our chances are much better now that we’ve got time off. ... We’ve had the best season in CNU women’s basketball history, and that’s saying a lot because we’ve done some things, and there were a few things done before I got here. ...

“There’s such little drama. ... They really are a quintessential team. ... I’m exhausted, but I’m excited to have another two weeks with them. They’ve really, really earned this opportunity.”

CNU celebrated the men’s national title during a Thursday afternoon rally in the student center, complete with band, cheerleaders and mascot. Krikorian and seniors Nick Thomas, Brandon Edmond and Tyler Trimble spoke, and a common theme was urging the women’s team to finish their quest.

“It’s a magical time,” Krikorian told the crowd, “to be at CNU.”

Close CNU women celebrate Coach Bill Broderick (second from left) and CNU women's basketball team after their Division III NCAA semifinal victory over Rhode Island College. John Krikorian CNU CNU coach John Krikorian after the Captains won the Division III national basketball championship by defeating Mount Union of Ohio. CNU press conference CNU's Rodney Graves, Jahn Hines and John Krikorian at NCAA Final Four news conference. CNU fans CNU fans at Division III men's Final Four in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Sondra Fan Sondra Fan (15) is the leading scorer for CNU's unbeaten women's basketball team, which plays Transylvania for the Division III national championship on April 1. CNU basketball teams CNU women celebrate Coach Bill Broderick (second from left) and CNU women's basketball team after their Division III NCAA semifinal victory over Rhode Island College. John Krikorian CNU CNU coach John Krikorian after the Captains won the Division III national basketball championship by defeating Mount Union of Ohio. CNU press conference CNU's Rodney Graves, Jahn Hines and John Krikorian at NCAA Final Four news conference. CNU fans CNU fans at Division III men's Final Four in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Sondra Fan Sondra Fan (15) is the leading scorer for CNU's unbeaten women's basketball team, which plays Transylvania for the Division III national championship on April 1.