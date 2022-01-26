Teel: Basketball's quintessential luck shot drops Hokies to last place in ACC, elevates Miami to first

BLACKSBURG — About two hours before Virginia Tech’s home game against Miami on Wednesday night, I encountered Hurricanes coach Jim Larranaga in the lobby of his team’s hotel. As Larranaga strolled toward the bus for the short ride to Cassell Coliseum, I offered a perfunctory, “Good luck, Jim.”
Little did we know. Little did we know that basketball’s quintessential good-luck shot, a half-court heave just before the final horn, would exhilarate Miami and gut Virginia Tech.
Hurricanes 78, Hokies 75.
“My team deserved better,” Tech coach Mike Young said after Charlie Moore’s dagger sent his teammates sprinting for the tunnel and left the Hokies numb.
Given the 12 first-half Tech turnovers that Miami converted into 18 points, Young’s sentiment is debatable. What’s irrefutable is that at 10-10 overall and 2-7 in the ACC, the Hokies are in an abyss that few could have envisioned in preseason, an abyss that almost certainly will exclude them from the NCAA tournament.
And that’s baffling for a team with obvious talent and a program that reached the tournament last season. With rebounding issues and questionable depth, this wasn’t going to be a Sweet 16 bunch, but last place in the ACC is not where the Hokies should be.
I still can’t imagine them remaining there, but nearly halfway through the league schedule, that’s where they are.
To Young’s point on deserving better, this wasn’t the tame defensive effort that cost Tech in an alarming defeat Saturday at Boston College. And this wasn’t a bigger, stronger opponent simply overpowering the Hokies, as transpired Monday at North Carolina.
Indeed, Miami’s 54.7% shooting notwithstanding, Tech defended well overall, and superbly at times. But the Hurricanes’ guards, Kam McGusty, Isaiah Wong and Moore, create for themselves and others, and Wednesday they made a flurry of contested shots while scoring 44 points.
Larranaga often refers to Moore, a sixth-year senior playing at his fourth school, as Miami’s quarterback, and it showed again versus Tech as Moore complemented his 13 points with six assists and five steals. Moreover, the Hurricanes’ secondary scorers, forwards Jordan Miller and Sam Waardenburg, combined for 30 points on 11-of-13 shooting.
“They’re Notre Dame on steroids,” Young said. “They’re really good offensively.”
And that’s why Miami (15-5, 7-2) sits atop the ACC standings. The Hurricanes are 15th nationally in Ken Pomeroy’s offensive efficiency rankings, second only to Duke in the ACC and well north of No. 33 Notre Dame.
The Hokies are gifted offensively as well, and Wednesday was among their better efforts. They shot 50% overall and beyond the 3-point arc, matched their season-high of 13 made 3-pointers and committed only two turnovers after intermission.
Keve Aluma scored 11 of his team-high 14 points in the second half, and reserve guard Darius Maddox contributed 13, his most in an ACC contest. But after Justyn Mutts’ challenged layup gave Tech a 75-70 lead, Young’s team went scoreless on its final three possessions, Aluma and Hunter Cattoor missing 3-pointers on the last two.
Cattoor was drifting slightly on his miss with about five seconds remaining, and Young would have preferred the shot come later, to prevent Miami from another possession. But after a Hurricanes timeout, officials reset the clock to 1.8 seconds.
Moore then gathered an inbounds pass from McGusty, dribbled once, took off from beyond half court, released over Storm Murphy, landed in the front court and watched his shot bank in.
“You hate to see it,” Mutts said, “but it’s part of the game.”
“That’s a shot you live with,” Cattoor said. “If you’ve got 1.8 seconds left, our focus is on them throwing the ball down court and getting a 3-point shot off, something like that. You’ve got to live with a half-court heave like that.”
Up next for Virginia Tech is a Saturday contest at Florida State, where the Seminoles and their fans have forged quite the home-court advantage. Before a December loss to Syracuse, FSU had won 25 consecutive ACC games at the Tucker Center, one shy of the league record set by Duke from 1997-2000.
The Seminoles have subsequently defeated conference rivals Louisville, Miami and Duke at home, but a jarring defeat at Georgia Tech on Wednesday dropped FSU out of a first-place conference tie with the Hurricanes.
Young’s message to the Hokies as they prepare for the ACC’s tallest team?
“This thing’s going to turn,” he said. “We’ve got a really good basketball team. We have deserved better outcomes, but that’s the game, man. Doesn’t owe you a damn thing. You’ve got to suck it up and play better.”
