Teel: Basketball's quintessential luck shot drops Hokies to last place in ACC, elevates Miami to first

BLACKSBURG — About two hours before Virginia Tech’s home game against Miami on Wednesday night, I encountered Hurricanes coach Jim Larranaga in the lobby of his team’s hotel. As Larranaga strolled toward the bus for the short ride to Cassell Coliseum, I offered a perfunctory, “Good luck, Jim.”

Little did we know. Little did we know that basketball’s quintessential good-luck shot, a half-court heave just before the final horn, would exhilarate Miami and gut Virginia Tech.

Hurricanes 78, Hokies 75.

“My team deserved better,” Tech coach Mike Young said after Charlie Moore’s dagger sent his teammates sprinting for the tunnel and left the Hokies numb.

Given the 12 first-half Tech turnovers that Miami converted into 18 points, Young’s sentiment is debatable. What’s irrefutable is that at 10-10 overall and 2-7 in the ACC, the Hokies are in an abyss that few could have envisioned in preseason, an abyss that almost certainly will exclude them from the NCAA tournament.