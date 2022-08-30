Teel: Beware of putting much stock in Richmond's result against UVA

Richmond’s 2007 football team lost its opener at Vanderbilt by 24 points. The following season, the Spiders were toothless offensively in a 16-0 September defeat at Virginia.

Both of those Bowl Subdivision opponents finished with losing records. Each of those Richmond squads resides in program lore, the ’07 Championship Subdivision semifinalists and ’08 national champs.

In short, no matter the result or margin of UR’s opener Saturday at Virginia, don’t make too many assumptions about the Spiders’ eventual fate. Competing against the FBS just isn’t a reliable gauge for FCS programs.

This cuts both ways.

After its stunning Week 2 loss to James Madison in 2010, Virginia Tech won 11 consecutive games to earn an ACC championship and Orange Bowl invitation. Meanwhile, JMU finished 6-5, 3-5 in the Colonial Athletic Association, albeit versus a daunting schedule that included seven ranked FCS foes.

Sure, the results can be precursors. Richmond spanked Virginia in the 2016 opener and advanced two rounds in the playoffs. Similarly, William & Mary reached the national semifinals in ’09 after opening with a victory at UVA.

“You never know,” said Russ Huesman, the Spiders’ defensive coordinator in 2007 and ’08 and now their head coach.

Huesman’s first head-coaching job was at his alma mater, Chattanooga, from 2009-16, when the Mocs faced an FBS gauntlet.

Indeed, in Huesman’s first two seasons, they closed the regular season against the eventual national champions and Heisman Trophy winner: Alabama and Mark Ingram followed by Auburn and Cam Newton.

Talk about accidental and harrowing scheduling convergences.

Chattanooga lost those games 45-0 and 62-24 to finish 6-5 in both years. But each of Huesman’s final three squads rebounded from lopsided FBS defeats — to Tennessee, Florida State and Alabama, respectively — to advance in the playoffs.

Most striking, his 2015 and ’16 teams won playoff games just seven days after getting bounced by the Seminoles and Crimson Tide.

“These [FBS] games are really hard because they’re so talented,” Huesman said. “... But it’s not only those guys like Cam Newton. It’s the rest of their football team.”

And not just the first-stringers. FBS programs are permitted 85 scholarship athletes, 22 more than in the FCS, and that disparity contributes appreciably to the final margins.

Games against FBS opponents are “a mixed bag, because obviously there’s a depth issue,” said Mike London, the coach of Richmond’s national champions and now entering his fourth season at W&M. “... They’ve got a second-team guy that’s as good as perhaps your starter. ... But nothing has a barometer on your heart in terms of guys feeling like they can win games.”

London has coached on both sides of the FBS-FCS divide.

He steered Richmond to a victory at Duke in 2009 and Howard to an acclaimed upset of Nevada-Las Vegas in 2017. At Virginia, his teams were 7-0 against the FCS with an average margin of 30 points, success that didn’t translate as the Cavaliers managed only one winning season during his six years.

Friday night, London and W&M open at FBS Charlotte, rolled last week 43-13 by Florida Atlantic. Given the 49ers’ defensive shortcomings and Tribe’s veteran talent, this might be a fair fight.

Still, for all the acclaim of JMU over Virginia Tech a dozen years ago and then-FCS Appalachian State over Michigan in 2007, most FCS-FBS fights are knockouts. FCS players generally seem to relish the opportunities, but given the lack of television appeal, few would be surprised if the FBS legislates the contests’ demise, perhaps agreeing to stage spring exhibition games with FCS programs to toss them a financial life raft.

If he’s going to encounter an FBS opponent during the regular season, Huesman would prefer it not be in the opener.

“When it’s the first game, it’s a little bit scary,” he said, “because it’s when a lot of teams make some mistakes, whether it’s on special teams or with penalties, those types of things. So, opening up with a [FBS] school is really hard because if you get ’em in the middle of the season, maybe they’ll sleepwalk a bit.