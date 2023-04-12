BLACKSBURG — On Virginia Tech’s first snap of the second quarter against Boston College last September, Keshawn King burst off right tackle and, courtesy of center Johnny Jordan’s textbook seal block, sprinted 65 yards untouched for a touchdown.

’Twas the Hokies’ final run of 30-plus yards on the season.

Further context: Over the final nine-plus games last year, none of Tech’s 334 rushes netted 30 or more yards.

Bhayshul Tuten’s history suggests he could help cure that ailment.

“I feel like that’s my role here,” Tuten said as the Hokies prepared for Saturday’s spring game, “to create the explosive plays and give us the boost we need to go forward.”

Tuten arrives at Tech after two years at North Carolina A&T, where last season he led the Big South Conference in rushing, scoring and all-purpose yardage.

The defenses of Florida State and Pitt this year will bear little resemblance to those from Campbell, Charleston Southern and many others that Tuten encountered in 2022. But A&T also played Duke and Championship Subdivision finalist North Dakota State, and in those contests Tuten rushed for 133 and 129 yards, respectively.

Moreover, Tuten ran for 100-plus yards in each of the Aggies’ final 10 games. He averaged 6.6 yards per carry and broke seven for at least 30 yards.

Contrast that to the Hokies’ meager two rushes of 30-plus yards — King, now in the transfer portal, had a 32-yarder in the opener at Old Dominion before his 65-yarder the following week against Boston College. Among the Bowl Subdivision’s 131 teams, only Colorado, N.C. State and Northwestern had fewer runs of at least 30 yards.

Even more crippling, Tech ranked 123rd nationally in yards per rush at 3.1, ahead of only Boston College among its ACC peers and a primary reason the Hokies averaged 19.3 points per game, their fewest since 1989.

Granted, that lack of production wasn’t solely on the running backs. The offensive line was sub-par, and Malachi Thomas, the best back on the roster, missed eight games with an injured ankle.

Thomas is healthy this spring, and the Tuten-Thomas combination could revive the offense — if the line improves exponentially.

“On the field, he’s an amazing athlete,” Thomas said of Tuten. “His contact balance and everything, his burst of speed. He just has all the tools. He’s gonna be good.”

Special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Stu Holt, who last season coached the running backs, led Tech’s recruitment of Tuten out of the transfer portal. Tuten first committed to Boston College, but Holt encouraged him to visit Blacksburg, where Tuten said he and his family fell for the atmosphere and the staff.

Holt has worked at four FCS programs and believes that Tuten had FBS talent all along. But with the pandemic relegating most recruiting to virtual interaction, Tuten’s options out of Paulsboro High in South Jersey were limited.

“He’s explosive,” Holt said. “He sinks his hips and moves, not a lot of wasted movement. His ability to put his foot in the ground and move laterally and really make some vertical cuts as well, we really liked that a lot on film.”

Tuten learned many fundamentals from two accomplished cousins: former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Isaac Redman and former Temple quarterback/running back Kevin Harvey, both fellow Paulsboro graduates. Redman coached Tuten in youth ball, and Harvey was a Paulsboro assistant coach before taking over as head coach last year.

That speed was evident last season at A&T, where he rushed for 1,363 yards (long of 70) and 13 touchdowns — the Hokies had 15 as a team — on 208 carries. Tuten also caught 31 passes for 342 yards (long of 52) and four scores.

The most recent Tech running back to record at least 200 carries in a season was Travon McMillian in 2015. The most recent Hokie to rush for at least 1,300 yards in a season was David Wilson in 2011, when he was ACC Player of the Year.

Tuten describes himself as an “angry runner,” and his primary motive in transferring was to test himself at the Power Five level.

“Never want to go down,” Tuten said. “I feel like I can’t be stopped, and that’s always been me, ever since I started playing.”

It’s been a minute since Virginia Tech’s offense couldn’t be stopped.

