Teel: Big men from Virginia loom large for UNC, Duke, Kansas at Final Four

NEW ORLEANS

Even for a state renowned for basketball Goliaths — think Moses Malone, David Robinson and Alonzo Mourning — this weekend’s Final Four is unprecedented.

Three starters 6-foot-10 or taller? Each a double-figure scorer, dependable rebounder and all-conference selection? Each essential to a regional championship last week?

Take a bow, Virginia. And take a bow Team Loaded, the AAU program that showcased North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (Trinity Episcopal), Duke’s Mark Williams (Norfolk Academy) and Kansas’ David McCormack (Norfolk Academy and Oak Hill Academy).

“I’ve been knowing all of them since middle school,” Bacot said Thursday at the Superdome prior to the Tar Heels’ practice. “We all played on the same AAU team. ... So I guess it’s kind of cool to see all of us make it to the Final Four and be the big man for each team. And we’re definitely all going into the weekend [trying] to come out with bragging rights.”

These are throwback, bigs, too, who relish the subtle, even the blatant, elbows, jabs and shoves inherent in low-post combat. Beyond the 3-point arc, where all the glamour resides in this era of analytics-driven offenses? That’s a foreign land to McCormack, Williams and Bacot.

In 289 college games, the trio has combined to attempt 15 shots from deep. McCormack is 1 of 5, Williams 0 for 1, Bacot 1 of 9.

As Dirty Harry Callahan, aka Clint Eastwood — Google it, kids — so sagely intoned: “A man’s got to know his limitations.”

Oh, and against all odds, none of them has entered the transfer portal. Throwback, indeed.

A 6-10 senior and third-team All-Big 12 selection, McCormack is the oldest of the group. He ignited Kansas’ second-half rout of Miami in the Midwest Regional final, finishing with 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting, and is averaging career-bests of 10.1 points and 6.8 rebounds this season.

Moreover, McCormack has been Academic All-Big 12 each of the last three years and is a three-time Academic All-American nominee. He is pursuing a master’s in journalism, and his poise in front of the cameras Thursday bodes well for that pursuit.

Bacot, a 6-10 junior, is the most animated of the group. When he saw social media posts from the roomy charter jet flying Duke to the West Regional in San Francisco, he hazed Williams via text about the Blue Devils getting better treatment from the NCAA than the Tar Heels.

The runner-up to Wake Forest’s Alondes Williams in ACC Player of the Year voting, Bacot is also the most productive of the trio, averaging a team-high 16.5 points and 12.8 rebounds. He was the Most Outstanding Player of the East Regional, and his 63 rebounds in Carolina’s four NCAA tournament games to date (15.8 average) place him in Hall of Fame company.

The most recent year in which a player averaged more rebounds in the tournament while playing at least four games was Jacksonville’s Artis Gilmore (18.6 in five games in 1970).

Just as Bacot transferred to IMG Academy in Florida for his senior high school season, Williams left Norfolk Academy for IMG. A 7-1 sophomore and the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, he has more upside than McCormack and Bacot, and not just because of his size.

Combined with his height and wingspan, Williams’ athleticism and shot-blocking instincts make him an intimidating presence. He averages 2.9 blocks per game, and television doesn’t begin to convey how many other shots he alters or prevents.

Flashing his all-around gifts, Williams contributed 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five blocks in the Blue Devils’ second-round victory over Michigan State, only the third 15-5-5-5 game in program history. Danny Ferry in 1989 and Mike Gminski in 1979 had the others.

Expanding his offensive repertoire beyond his trademark fierce dunks, Williams is shooting 71.9% on the season, 80.6% in the tournament. The tournament record for field goal percentage (at least four games played) is 81.5, set by La Salle’s Jerrell Wright in 2013.

Still, Williams’ NBA draft stock rests primarily on defense.

“He is a hell of a defensive player,” Duke guard Jeremy Roach said. “Love having him on the court. Makes it so much easier for the guards to really try to pressure the ball. So they really don’t have to worry if a guy gets past you, you know Big Fellow is always back there to back you up. He is a huge part of this team. We wouldn’t be here without him.”