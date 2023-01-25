Teel: Big Ten uniquely positioned to drive revenue and TV ratings, but ACC continues to compete

The Big Ten is searching for a commissioner, a position sure to be coveted by legions within, and outside of, college athletics. For good reason.

With an unsurpassed collection of football brands and large public universities, the very assets that drive television ratings and revenue, the Big Ten is uniquely positioned among the Bowl Subdivision’s 10 conferences.

Set to begin in July, the league’s impending seven-year contracts with Fox, CBS and NBC are widely valued in excess of $1 billion annually, more than double the ACC’s current package of approximately $400 million.

The athlete empowerment movement of the last three years, which might well lead to employee status and direct compensation, makes the Big Ten’s television riches exponentially more vital. These economic advantages are not new — the Big Ten launched its own network years before the SEC, Pac-12 and ACC — but to date, they haven’t translated to competitive dominance.

Case in point, the ACC, where second-year commissioner Jim Phillips, a Chicago native, Illinois graduate and former Northwestern athletic director, is a natural candidate for the Big Ten. Few, if any, would resent Phillips pursuing a return to his roots, but for all of its challenges, the ACC competes admirably against the Big Ten on the fields of play.

No, the ACC does not approach the Big Ten’s football depth. Since 2000, the latter has produced 47 teams that finished in the Associated Press top 10. The ACC produced 19.

Narrow the window to the last decade and the disparity remains: Twenty-five top-10 squads from the Big Ten, a dozen from the ACC.

Broaden the comparison to include the entire AP top 25, and the ACC fares better: 77 teams since 2000 to the Big Ten’s 90, with the ACC lagging in the last decade 43-33.

But during the nine seasons of the College Football Playoff, the ACC’s top has outperformed the Big Ten’s. ACC teams are 6-6 in the playoff with two Clemson national championships, while Big Ten representatives are 3-7 with one title by Ohio State.

Thanks to Michigan and Ohio State starting the 2022 season 11-0, the Big Ten was again a television juggernaut. According to Sports Media Watch, 14 Big Ten conference games, all featuring the Wolverines and/or Buckeyes, drew audiences of at least four million.

The ACC had three such league contests, each involving Clemson.

Going beyond football, let’s consider the annual Directors’ Cup all-sports standings.

In the last decade, ACC schools, paced by North Carolina, Virginia, Duke and Notre Dame, have finished among the top 25 nationally 52 times to the Big Ten’s 43. The most recent academic year the Big Ten had more top-25 schools than the ACC was 2013-14.

Remarkably, both conferences have won 97 NCAA team championships since the start of the 2000-01 academic year, with North Carolina (20) and Virginia (19) leading the ACC. But where the ACC towers over the Big Ten is men’s and women’s basketball.

Again, since 2000, ACC teams have won 227 NCAA women’s tournament games, with 14 teams reaching the Final Four and two cutting down the nets. Big Ten women’s teams have won 134 NCAA tournament contests, with five Final Four squads and no national championships — the Big Ten’s most recent title was Purdue in 1999.

During the same stretch, ACC men’s teams have 214 NCAA tournament victories to the Big Ten’s 201. Eight ACC teams have won the national title — North Carolina and Duke three each, Virginia and Maryland (the Terps left the ACC for the Big Ten in 2014) one apiece — since the Big Ten’s most recent championship with Michigan State in 2000.

None of this diminishes the Big Ten's demographics, balance sheet, football depth or impending additions of Southern California and UCLA. But it does affirm the ACC's knack for accomplishing more with less.