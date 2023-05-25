Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

College football’s 2023 season is opportunity squared for the ACC.

The league’s new scheduling model created more attractive matchups to combine with its always-ambitious non-conference fare. Moreover, the ABC-ESPN windows vacated by the Big Ten in its new television package give ACC teams a chance to compete for additional exposure on Disney’s most-watched networks.

The essential task now is to earn that exposure.

These subjects were central last week when the conference’s administrators and head football coaches huddled at the ACC’s annual spring meetings in Florida.

“It’s a great opportunity to perform, and perform at a high level,” commissioner Jim Phillips said, “because of the windows that are open for us now on ESPN and ABC.”

By the ACC’s count, the ABC-ESPN group televised 28 contests controlled by the Big Ten last season. But this year the Big Ten starts new television contracts with Fox, CBS and NBC, excluding ESPN.

Since ESPN in 2024 obtains exclusive broadcast rights to the SEC, which it presently shares with CBS, this season presents the ACC an opening to enhance its football image and, according to Phillips, reap undisclosed financial dividends.

To be clear, the ACC is not guaranteed those Big Ten slots. Leagues such as the SEC, Pac-12 and Big 12 also will compete for them.

But the timing for the ACC is ideal as it plays without divisions for the first time since 2004. Absent that rigid model, the 2023 schedule features contests heretofore staged far too infrequently.

The list includes Clemson-Miami, Virginia Tech-Florida State, Miami-N.C. State and Florida State-Pitt. Add non-conference games such as Texas A&M-Miami, Notre Dame-Clemson and Notre Dame-N.C. State, and the ACC doesn’t lack for TV potential.

But how many of the conference’s teams will realize that potential and merit selection, 12 or six days in advance of kickoff, for the most desirable slots on ABC and ESPN?

Florida State boasts three of the league’s most dynamic talents in quarterback Jordan Travis, defensive end Jared Verse and receiver Johnny Wilson. Pitt’s 20 combined victories the last two seasons are the program’s most since 1980-81.

North Carolina’s Drake Maye and N.C. State’s Brennan Armstrong are among the handful of active college quarterbacks with a 4,000-yard passing season on their resume, Maye last year and Armstrong in 2021 for Virginia. Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke in '21 posted a better passing rating than either Maye or Armstrong in his best season.

Clemson has won seven of the last eight ACC championships, should field a salty defense and this offseason hired a promising offensive coordinator in Garrett Riley. The brother of Southern California coach Lincoln Riley, Garrett Riley directed the offense for College Football Playoff runner-up Texas Christian last season.

But the most recent ACC program other than Clemson to finish a season among the Associated Press’ top 10 was FSU in 2016, a glaring lack of depth for a league that has missed each of the last two CFPs. No conference program beyond the Tigers and Seminoles has finished in the AP top 10 since Georgia Tech in 2014.

Last season, marquee Big Ten games such as Wisconsin-Ohio State, Ohio State-Michigan State and Michigan State-Michigan aired on ABC at either 4 p.m., or 7:30. In the regular season’s penultimate week, Illinois-Michigan and Wisconsin-Nebraska aired at noon on ABC and ESPN, respectively, followed by Ohio State-Maryland at 3:30 on ABC.

Those are just a few examples of the vacancies ACC teams could fill.

“I think this is a big year for us, I really do,” N.C. State athletic director Boo Corrigan said. “I think this is an opportunity for us to put our best forward, and can we be creative in what we do and how we do it? Whether that’s access or whatever else it is.

“We’ve got a ton of resources on our campuses to help produce different storylines. So think there’s a real opportunity for us to tell the story of the ACC and our individual stories.”

But more innovative telecasts and storytelling won’t mask lackluster performances. Nor will the conference marketing campaign that Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry said is planned.

“I think we’re galvanized a bit because of where we are as a league,” Pry said of his fellow head coaches, “fighting for everything we get, and that unites us. We’re all big believers in the ACC.”

The conference's on-the-field product needs to make others believe.

