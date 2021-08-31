Teel: Bill Roth reuniting with Hokies, Shane Beamer and Eddie Royal

Roth was Virginia Tech’s radio voice from 1988-2015, blending seamlessly with his analyst and dear friend Mike Burnop. Lured by the nation’s second-largest media market, Los Angeles, Roth left Blacksburg in the spring of 2015 for UCLA but came back East after a year to start a second career in academia.

He became a professor of practice at Virginia Tech and helped create the department of communication’s sports media and analytics concentration as part of the multimedia journalism major. While recruiting and mentoring the next generation of broadcasters, Roth has stayed fresh by calling games for ESPN’s cadre of networks and Westwood One, but none of those events involved the Hokies.

Westwood One ticketed him for Virginia Tech’s 2020 football opener last September against Virginia in Blacksburg, but COVID issues among the Hokies forced postponement of the game until December, by which time both teams had played their way out of national radio consideration.

Roth’s return to Lane last year would have been in a virtually empty stadium. Friday’s contest is sold out, and the Hokies’ radio network, led by Jon Laaser and Burnop, is welcoming Roth back with a pregame interview.