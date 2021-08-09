Teel: Bobby Bowden's legacy defined by compassion, kindness

"He'd love to do it," was the immediate response. "He does stuff like that all the time."

And so at 6 a.m., — on game day, remember — Justus picked up Bowden from FSU's hotel near the Greensboro airport and drove him to First Presbyterian Church in downtown Winston-Salem. A crowd of more than 100, four times the usual size, awaited.

Bowden spoke for about 30 minutes on faith and football and lingered afterward, talking to anyone who wanted a moment.

"He made a lot Florida State fans that day," Justus said, "or at least Bobby Bowden fans. I'll never forget it."

Alabama coach Nick Saban told ESPN about an unexpected call from Bowden in the early 1970s. Saban was a graduate assistant at Kent State, and his father had just died at the family’s home in West Virginia. Bowden was coaching at WVU and told Saban that if he needed to move closer to his mom, there was a job waiting for him with the Mountaineers.

Such kindness is how you forge a true legacy, a truth Bowden conveyed to ESPN late in his career.

“I wish that every boy that played for me, after I’m gone, would say, ‘He helped me with my spiritual life. He helped me to get along with people. He helped me become a success,’” Bowden said. “I guess that would be more meaningful to me than anything.”