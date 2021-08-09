Teel: Bobby Bowden's legacy defined by compassion, kindness

Early in the 1986 football season, Bobby Bowden’s 11th as Florida State’s coach, Seminoles offensive tackle Pablo Lopez was shot and killed outside a campus dance. He was unarmed, the innocent victim of a violent crime to which his assailant pleaded no-contest.
Later that day, Bowden addressed his team. He reminded the young men under his care how fleeting life can be and asked them a question:
If that had been you instead of Pablo, do you know where you’d spend eternity?
Bowden’s message — do not wait to find your spiritual compass — resonated with Mark Richt, a second-year graduate assistant.
“He was talking to [the players],” Richt said, “but the Holy Spirit was talking to me through Coach. If it had been me the night before, I knew where I was going, and it wasn’t a good place.”
The next day, Richt went to Bowden’s office and, after an extended conversation, dedicated his life to Christ.
“He changed my life,” Richt, an ACC Network analyst and former head coach at Georgia and Miami, said Sunday after Bowden’s passing at age 91.
Unfailingly gracious, humble and devout, Bowden impacted thousands — players he coached, assistants he mentored and fans he welcomed.
Meet Bobby Bowden once and you felt like his friend. He was that warm, that approachable, that considerate.
He was also among the finest football coaches ever to stroll a sideline.
Numbers, even those as remarkable as Bowden’s, don't define people. But here are just a few that convey his place in the sport’s pantheon.
Prior to Bowden, Florida State had never finished among the Associated Press’ top 10. During Bowden’s tenure, from 1976-2009, the Seminoles authored 16 top-10 seasons, including an unrivaled 14 consecutive top-five finishes from 1987-2000.
Before Bowden, FSU's lone Division I postseason victory was the 1965 Gator Bowl. Bowden coached the Seminoles to 21 bowl wins, including a record 11 straight.
Florida State went a combined 4-29 in the three years before Bowden arrived from West Virginia. During their 14-season dynasty, the Seminoles were 152-19 and won two national championships.
Five years into that run, Florida State joined the ACC, infusing a basketball conference with a burgeoning football brand. The Seminoles won or shared the league title in each of their first nine seasons and did not lose an ACC game until 1995 at Virginia.
Throughout it all, Bowden remained authentic, cheerfully signing autographs, posing for photos and engaging all in his path. He would famously hold court at ACC media gatherings, regaling us with homespun anecdotes, insights and more than an occasional “dadgum.”
So accommodating was Bowden that if an FSU night game became one-sided, he would provide quotes to a sports information director during the fourth quarter to help us make deadline. The mornings after home games, he hosted reporters for a casual breakfast Q&A that was equal parts football and life.
Yet for all that benevolence, Bowden was fiercely competitive and incurably bold. He would play anyone anywhere and never shied away from high-stakes gambles.
I witnessed one of his classics.
The year was 1988, long before college football adopted overtime, and Florida State was deadlocked at Clemson 21-all late in the fourth quarter. ’Twas the first clash of top-10 teams at Death Valley, and on fourth-and-4 from the Seminoles’ 21, Bowden called for an intricate fake he dubbed “puntrooskie.”
The deception worked perfectly, and FSU’s LeRoy Butler sprinted 78 yards down the left sideline to Clemson’s 1, setting up Richie Andrews’ decisive 19-yard field goal.
Five years later, the Seminoles won their first national championship — the second came in 1999, at the expense of Virginia Tech in the Sugar Bowl — and their early dominance of the ACC elevated rivals such as UVA, Clemson and North Carolina that strived to keep up.
But for all the trophies and victories — his teams at Samford, West Virginia and Florida State won 377 games, fourth all-time among college football coaches in all divisions — it was character that distinguished Bowden.
“Some coaches motivate through fear and intimidation,” Richt, FSU's offensive coordinator from 1994-2000, said on SportsCenter. “Coach Bowden motivated through compassion. He loved his players, and they knew it. And they loved him, and they wanted to play for him. ... We all loved him.”
Richt is Exhibit A of Bowden's ripple influence. Bowden guided Richt to Christianity, faith that in 1999 moved Richt and his wife, Katharyn, to adopt two children from a Ukrainian orphanage, faith that last year led Richt to become the national spokesman for the Southern Baptist Convention's North American Mission Board.
Indeed, the last time Richt saw Bowden was in June at an NAMB luncheon in Nashville. Richt was sharing Bowden's role in his spiritual journey, and Bowden jetted in to surprise him.
That was quintessential Bowden, generous at every turn, even at age 91 and in failing health.
Former Wake Forest SID John Justus recalled how in 2007 he asked a friend of his at Florida State if maybe, just maybe, Bowden might speak to the men's group at his church the morning of the Seminoles' Thursday night road game against the Deacons.
"He'd love to do it," was the immediate response. "He does stuff like that all the time."
And so at 6 a.m., — on game day, remember — Justus picked up Bowden from FSU's hotel near the Greensboro airport and drove him to First Presbyterian Church in downtown Winston-Salem. A crowd of more than 100, four times the usual size, awaited.
Bowden spoke for about 30 minutes on faith and football and lingered afterward, talking to anyone who wanted a moment.
"He made a lot Florida State fans that day," Justus said, "or at least Bobby Bowden fans. I'll never forget it."
Alabama coach Nick Saban told ESPN about an unexpected call from Bowden in the early 1970s. Saban was a graduate assistant at Kent State, and his father had just died at the family’s home in West Virginia. Bowden was coaching at WVU and told Saban that if he needed to move closer to his mom, there was a job waiting for him with the Mountaineers.
Such kindness is how you forge a true legacy, a truth Bowden conveyed to ESPN late in his career.
“I wish that every boy that played for me, after I’m gone, would say, ‘He helped me with my spiritual life. He helped me to get along with people. He helped me become a success,’” Bowden said. “I guess that would be more meaningful to me than anything.”
