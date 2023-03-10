GREENSBORO, N.C. — From 2014-17, ACC basketball showcased four Hall of Fame coaches, unprecedented riches for one conference. The group won 11 national championships combined, and the programs that employed them own 15.

Six years later, Duke, North Carolina, Syracuse and Louisville, historically the conference’s premier basketball brands, are without Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams, Jim Boeheim and Rick Pitino. Moreover, they are led by alums, none of whom brought big-whistle experience to the job.

The ACC’s basketball future hinges, in large measure, on their success.

The final domino fell Wednesday with Boeheim’s awkward departure from Syracuse. After 47 years as the head coach of his alma mater, a tenure remarkable for its success and longevity, Boeheim had long made clear that he would not exit quietly. But this season he took his surliness to new levels.

Boeheim, 78, declared that he, not Syracuse, would decide when he retired. He accused Wake Forest, Pitt and Miami of purchasing their rosters, a beyond-rich complaint from a coach who has run afoul of NCAA rules and whose program benefits from above-board name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation.

All of which made Wednesday beautifully karmic.

Here in Greensboro, once the object of Boeheim’s derision, Syracuse lost to Wake Forest in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Then, in a surprisingly good-natured news conference, Boeheim reflected on his career but tap-danced around whether this had been his final game.

Just a couple of hours later, in a terse press release, Syracuse announced Boeheim’s departure and the promotion of associate head coach Adrian Autry. The entire circus rang of a contentious divorce rather than the celebration you might expect after 35 NCAA tournaments, five Final Fours and the 2003 national title.

Autry, 51, was a first-team All-Big East point guard at Syracuse in 1994 and spent the last 12 seasons on Boeheim’s staff. He also served as an assistant high school coach in Northern Virginia and worked for Seth Greenberg at Virginia Tech from 2008-11, a stretch in which the Hokies went 66-36 overall, 26-22 in the ACC.

Autry played high school basketball in New York City and was an assistant coach for Washington, D.C.-based Team Takeover, connections that should enhance the program’s recruiting in two of the sport’s most talent-rich regions.

A Syracuse revival would do wonders for the ACC.

As conference newbies in 2013-14, the Orange went 14-4 in the league and finished second to Virginia. They haven’t cracked the top five of the ACC since and have yet to reach the league’s tournament semifinals.

To Boeheim’s credit, the program’s regular-season decline did not bleed into the NCAA tournament. In five appearances as an ACC member, Syracuse has reached a Sweet 16, Elite Eight and Final Four, the latter in 2016 at Virginia’s expense.

But as Boeheim stubbornly cleaved to his trademark 2-3 zone defense, the Orange’s defensive efficiency plunged to the lower half of Division I, and here’s guessing Autry modernizes the operation.

In taking over a national-championship program as a rookie, Autry joins considerable company in the ACC.

Louisville is three coaches removed from Pitino’s combative exit and this season fell to historic lows. The Cardinals finished 4-28, their worst record in 82 years, and often appeared aimless under new coach Kenny Payne.

A freshman reserve for Louisville’s 1986 national champions, Payne worked under John Calipari at Kentucky for a decade and spent two years as a New York Knicks assistant before succeeding Chris Mack in the Derby City. He is beloved there, but it’s fair to wonder how patient the university will be.

Coaching dynamics at Duke and North Carolina are rarely dull, and the current landscape is no different.

In his first season leading the Blue Devils, Jon Scheyer, groomed as Krzyzewski’s heir, has his team peaking in March. Entering Friday night’s ACC tournament semifinal against Miami, Duke (24-8) has won seven consecutive games.

Polished beyond his 35 years, Scheyer was an All-ACC guard on Duke’s 2010 national champs and now is tasked with coaching a team to that pinnacle. The Blue Devils’ growth and their second-ranked recruiting class for next season suggest he’s got a shot.

Hubert Davis had a shot last March and April, when as a rookie Division I head coach he steered North Carolina to a Final Four victory over Duke and Krzyzewski. But that run camouflaged a turbulent regular season, and even with four returning starters, this group was less than the sum of its parts.

Indeed, the Tar Heels (20-13) are likely to become the first preseason No. 1 team to miss the NCAA tournament since the field was expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

Is Davis, an all-conference guard on UNC’s 1991 national semifinalists and Williams’ chosen successor, the answer? Is Scheyer at Duke, Payne at Louisville and Autry at Syracuse?

The answers could well define ACC basketball for the next decade.

