Teel: Bronco Mendenhall's enduring UVA legacy extends far beyond football

With his days as Virginia’s football coach evaporating more rapidly than anyone knew, Bronco Mendenhall last week asked staff members to pack his office belongings. Photos, manuals and his eclectic book collection vanished from walls, desks and shelves into boxes.
The following day, Mendenhall walked into the sterile space for the first time, sat in his chair and pondered a central question: What evidence is there that good was done here?
During Mendenhall’s six years leading the Cavaliers, the answer is more than he will ever realize.
That Mendenhall would contemplate such a question speaks to the existential approach he brings to football and life, an approach evident from his December 2015 introduction until his media op last week in advance of the Fenway Bowl.
That a COVID-19 outbreak among UVA players forced the game’s cancellation was a cruelly ironic close to Mendenhall’s tenure.
Few coaches were as openly conflicted about staging the 2020 season during a pandemic, and few programs managed the virus as effectively. Moreover, few teams this postseason were as motivated to compete not only for themselves but also their coach.
“We want to end on a good note for him and for everyone else as well,” defensive lineman Mandy Alonso said before the Fenway Bowl’s cancellation, “but for him, with the impact he’s had on this program and this state. It’s crazy. I think people are starting to realize that and the team has realized it’s his last game and we need to go all out for him because he’s put everything on the line for us.”
Some have suggested that Mendenhall’s resignation Dec. 2, five days after Virginia closed the regular season with a home loss to Virginia Tech, amounted to quitting on his team. Please.
Mendenhall runs to, not from, challenges. Why else would he, after coaching Brigham Young to 99 victories in 11 years, head to UVA, which was reeling from seven losing seasons in the previous eight years?
Still others have suggested that Mendenhall chose to exit rather than make staff changes mandated by UVA athletic director Carla Williams. Indeed, so abrupt was Mendenhall’s decision, which he framed as a need to recalibrate how he and his wife, Holly, devout Mormons, can best serve others, that even friends texted him to ask about the real reasons.
“There is no other story,” Mendenhall said Wednesday. “That is the story. That is it. We don’t know what we’re going to do.”
Perhaps their next adventure will involve football. Or perhaps their next chapter will be directly tied to the church — each of their three sons has served, or is serving, a Mormon mission.
No matter the outlet, the Mendenhalls are committed to helping others, especially young people, well beyond blocking and tackling.
As Mendenhall is the first to acknowledge, the blocking and tackling at UVA on his watch had decidedly mixed results.
The Cavaliers earned bowl eligibility in each of his final five seasons, consistency they had not attained since the final 14 years of George Welsh’s coaching regime, 1987-2000. Virginia dominated South Carolina in the 2018 Belk Bowl, the program’s first postseason victory in 13 years, and the following season won its first ACC Coastal Division title, ended a 15-game losing streak to Virginia Tech and played in the Orange Bowl, the program’s first major postseason appearance since 1990.
But there were jarring disappointments.
Mendenhall’s Cavaliers went 1-5 against the Hokies, coaching blunders costing them dearly in 2018 and ’21 losses to their state rivals. They managed only one winning ACC season, in 2019, and finished below .500 overall (36-38) and in the league (22-27).
Still, progress far exceeded missteps.
The “unbroken growth” that Mendenhall aspired to on the field was more evident off the field.
Before and since the pandemic, Mendenhall and his staff welcomed conversations regarding global matters such as race relations and social injustice. Players were encouraged to not only voice their opinions but also act upon them.
Thursday’s Heroes, a concept the Mendenhalls began at BYU and sustained at Virginia, connected the football program with young people facing medical, physical and/or cognitive challenges. The heroes toured the football offices — the kids especially liked sitting at Mendenhall’s desk and pretending they were the head coach — attended practice and were showered with gifts and well wishes from players.
The ACC recognized Thursday’s Heroes in 2019-20 with the conference’s Game Changers Award for community service, and it was only fitting that last week UVA celebrated another hero and his family.
His name is Luke Post, whose three-year fight with lymphoma took him to UVA Children’s Hospital. He completed chemotherapy in August, and the joy in his face was unmistakable as the Cavaliers engulfed him after practice.
Moments later, Mendenhall explained the program’s genesis.
Keenly aware of a head coaching family’s elevated status, he and Holly sought to teach their three boys perspective and values “by having young people that are struggling become king or queen for a day.”
In so doing, Mendenhall said he anchored himself back to the “value of sport beyond entertainment. It started out as being vital to my kids, but it’s ended up being vital to me and ... hopefully it’s carried on.”
Whether Mendenhall’s successor, former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, continues Thursday’s Heroes is unclear. What is clear is the enduring legacy Mendenhall created at UVA by prioritizing service, unity and substance.
What separated Mendenhall, former Cavaliers linebacker Charles Snowden tweeted, was “how he developed me, and all his players, off the field as men.”
Other former and current players echoed Snowden, evidence that good absolutely was done here.
Mendenhall “is one of the best human beings that I know,” Williams said, “and I hope he will return to college football at some point. Our industry needs him.”
