Teel: Bronco Mendenhall's enduring UVA legacy extends far beyond football

With his days as Virginia’s football coach evaporating more rapidly than anyone knew, Bronco Mendenhall last week asked staff members to pack his office belongings. Photos, manuals and his eclectic book collection vanished from walls, desks and shelves into boxes.

The following day, Mendenhall walked into the sterile space for the first time, sat in his chair and pondered a central question: What evidence is there that good was done here?

During Mendenhall’s six years leading the Cavaliers, the answer is more than he will ever realize.

That Mendenhall would contemplate such a question speaks to the existential approach he brings to football and life, an approach evident from his December 2015 introduction until his media op last week in advance of the Fenway Bowl.

That a COVID-19 outbreak among UVA players forced the game’s cancellation was a cruelly ironic close to Mendenhall’s tenure.

Few coaches were as openly conflicted about staging the 2020 season during a pandemic, and few programs managed the virus as effectively. Moreover, few teams this postseason were as motivated to compete not only for themselves but also their coach.