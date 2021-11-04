Teel: CAA's treatment of JMU athletes petty, tone-deaf

The three letters appeared on the right sleeve of softball’s most famous arm. Each pitch that Odicci Alexander threw last spring, each spectacular play that she and her James Madison teammates made, showcased those letters to a national television audience riveted by the Women’s College World Series.
CAA.
The Colonial Athletic Association, headquartered in Richmond and born in 1985, has rarely basked in such extended and universal acclaim. Five months later, the conference is the object of widespread scorn, its petty and tone-deaf treatment of JMU torching a decades-long partnership that lifted both parties to unimagined heights.
Sad doesn’t begin to describe.
As The Times-Dispatch’s Mike Barber first reported Wednesday night, the CAA will bar the Dukes from competing for league championships other than football — CAA football is a separate entity with its own bylaws — if the school elects to depart the conference. Also, the CAA will move the four league championships scheduled to be staged in Harrisonburg, including next week’s men’s soccer tournament.
JMU’s decision to leave the CAA for the Sun Belt Conference, elevating the Dukes’ football program from the Championship Subdivision to Bowl Subdivision, is expected as early as Friday. Campus leaders have publicly considered a move to the FBS for years, always hesitant to exit a league they helped found.
That transparency and caution should be applauded, but in the Sun Belt, JMU has found an ideal home at the ideal time. The move will reunite the Dukes with former CAA rival Old Dominion and link them with regional institutions such as Marshall, Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina, all at a time when conferences such as the Sun Belt hope to gain additional access to an expanded College Football Playoff.
The naive among us might think the CAA would be happy for JMU, one of only two charter members — William & Mary is the other — remaining in the conference. After all, no school has done more for the CAA.
The Dukes own two football national championships, 2004 and ’16, and are playoff-bound this year for the eighth consecutive season. As CAA members, they also won NCAA championships in field hockey (1994) and women’s lacrosse (2018).
JMU has led conference schools in the Directors’ Cup all-sports standings four straight times, and in 2020-21 the Dukes’ seven league championships matched the CAA record. JMU’s overall winning percentage of .656 in the past six academic years ranks among Division I’s top 15, according to the school.
Ban the Dukes from CAA championships until they join the Sun Belt? Heck, the conference ought to throw them a ticker-tape parade.
Full disclosure: Forty years ago, in an inexplicable lapse in judgment, JMU awarded me an undergraduate degree. But this has nothing to do with school affiliation and everything to do with decency and common sense.
The CAA’s conduct here is vindictive and wrong, just as it was when Richmond, American and East Carolina left the conference in 2001, just as it was when ODU and George Mason exited in 2013.
The issue is an antiquated CAA bylaw that banishes departing schools from conference championships, denying teams the opportunity to earn the CAA’s automatic bid to NCAA postseason competition.
So JMU officials, including university president Jonathan Alger and athletic director Jeff Bourne, knew this was possible. Moreover, there is rich irony in JMU, which did little or nothing to prevent these sanctions against Richmond, ODU and others, pleading to CAA presidents for relief — that appeal was summarily rejected.
But at some point this small-mindedness needs to cease.
Why penalize young people for decisions above their pay grade? Why short-circuit the Dukes' chance to defend their CAA championships in sports such as women’s lacrosse, men’s soccer and, yes, softball?
Envy? Spite? Malice?
If there are any pure motives here, do tell.
The Big 12, American Athletic and Conference USA also have lost members in this year’s realignment craze. Poor C-USA is saying farewell to at least nine of its 14 current schools, and perhaps 11 if Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky join the Mid-American Conference.
But no other league is behaving as childishly as the CAA.
The past year has brought unprecedented and overdue freedoms to college athletes. They can transfer once without sitting out a season of competition. They can monetize their names, images and likenesses, just like any regular student.
Yet in this era of empowering college athletes, the educators leading CAA schools elected to punish JMU’s arbitrarily.
Shameful.
