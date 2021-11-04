Teel: CAA's treatment of JMU athletes petty, tone-deaf

That transparency and caution should be applauded, but in the Sun Belt, JMU has found an ideal home at the ideal time. The move will reunite the Dukes with former CAA rival Old Dominion and link them with regional institutions such as Marshall, Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina, all at a time when conferences such as the Sun Belt hope to gain additional access to an expanded College Football Playoff.

The naive among us might think the CAA would be happy for JMU, one of only two charter members — William & Mary is the other — remaining in the conference. After all, no school has done more for the CAA.

The Dukes own two football national championships, 2004 and ’16, and are playoff-bound this year for the eighth consecutive season. As CAA members, they also won NCAA championships in field hockey (1994) and women’s lacrosse (2018).

JMU has led conference schools in the Directors’ Cup all-sports standings four straight times, and in 2020-21 the Dukes’ seven league championships matched the CAA record. JMU’s overall winning percentage of .656 in the past six academic years ranks among Division I’s top 15, according to the school.

Ban the Dukes from CAA championships until they join the Sun Belt? Heck, the conference ought to throw them a ticker-tape parade.