Teel: Caffaro-led UVA survives bruising encounter with Hokies that shows how closely matched these rivals are

“A little more physical than we’re accustomed to,” Hokies coach Mike Young said of the rugged game. “... I had some eyebrows raised over a couple of plays at the rim that didn’t go our way.”

Indeed, the officials allowed considerable contact by both teams, and Caffaro was wise to take advantage. His footwork will never conjure images of Kevin McHale or Hakeem Olajuwon, so if the stripes are going to let you bang, you might as well, especially when you’re 242.

Aluma scored a game-high 22 points but shot a modest 9 of 20 from the field as Caffaro challenged most every shot. Never was that more evident than with 12 minutes remaining, when Shedrick got lost in rotation, clearing a driving path for Aluma off the right wing.

But as Aluma glided toward the rim, Caffaro met him in mid-air, body-to-body. Aluma missed.

“He’s a crafty player,” Caffaro said of Aluma. “He’s talented and uses his footwork pretty well and his fake. So I just worked to stay down. I tried to slide with him every time I could and just didn’t get lifted. He’s a little shorter, so I knew I could just stay down and put my hands up.”