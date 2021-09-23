Teel: Can ACC teams repair league's football image after grim start to 2021?

“Yeah, I really think Dave Clawson and the plan he has at Wake — I think he’s one of the best coaches in college football,” UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “They have a really complementary style, meaning the defense fits with the special teams, which fits with the offense, and so it’s a style really no one else in college football is running, at least at the Power Five level, so it’s difficult to prepare for.

“It’s pretty simple, right? There’s a player in conflict most all the time if you choose to play zone, and if you choose to play man, they like the personnel they have at wide receiver, running back, quarterback, so they like their match-ups. That’s led to that kind of point production for that long really at a place that you don’t view like Clemson, since those are the two examples that you used.”

Potent though the Deacons are, they don’t have Brennan Armstrong at quarterback. Virginia does, and at his present clip of 432.7 passing yards per game, he gives the Cavaliers a chance against anyone.

While UVA needs to resolve defensive shortcomings North Carolina exposed in the Tar Heels’ 59-39 victory last week, Virginia Tech must endeavor to upgrade a red-zone offense that scored no points in three opportunities at West Virginia. Hokies left guard Lectius Smith knows exactly how.