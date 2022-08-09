Teel: Can Hokies QB Grant Wells approach his production from last season at Marshall?

During Virginia Tech’s run of 27 consecutive bowl appearances, four Hokies quarterbacks earned conference offensive player of the year honors: Jim Druckenmiller, Michael Vick, Bryan Randall and Tyrod Taylor. Maurice DeShazo, Marcus Vick, Logan Thomas, Josh Jackson and Jerod Evans were pretty darn good as well.

None averaged as many passing yards per game as Tech’s presumptive 2022 starter did last season.

Caveats aplenty surround Grant Wells’ numbers at Marshall last year, but nonetheless they heighten curiosity regarding the Hokies’ offense as they start the Brent Pry era.

Wells transferred to Virginia Tech after throwing for 3,535 yards last season, a 271.9 per-game average that ranked 16th nationally and second in Conference USA. The only Hokie ever to average more passing yards was Don Strock in 1972 at 294.8.

Yes, it’s been a minute, or more precisely, half a century.

Now about those caveats.

Pry is a rookie head coach with a defensive background, and his offensive coordinator, Tyler Bowen, was a part of run-first attacks at Penn State and Fordham. Conversely, Marshall threw on 52.2% of its snaps last season, a ratio that would be rare in Blacksburg.

How rare? Well, the last year in which Virginia Tech attempted more passes than rushes was Strock’s record season of ’72, when by the way, his backup was Super Bowl champion coach Bruce Arians.

The same trends apply to sheer number of passes. Marshall averaged 37.8 last year. The Hokies averaged 40 in 1972, and their highest mean since was 35.1 in 2014, when another transfer, Michael Brewer from Texas Tech, started at quarterback.

Then there’s the competition Wells and Marshall encountered last season while going 7-6, 5-3 in Conference USA. Depending on the computer program, C-USA was ranked No. 9 or No. 10 among the Bowl Subdivision’s 10 leagues.

Wells lit up Florida Atlantic for 351 yards and the Championship Subdivision’s North Carolina Central for 347 yards and three of his 16 touchdown passes on the season. He threw for a career-best 433 in a non-conference loss to East Carolina but managed only 99 yards and 15 completions in a New Orleans Bowl setback to No. 16 Louisiana.

Though Wells outperformed South Carolina transfer Jason Brown in the Hokies' spring game, Pry has yet to name a starter. But as quarterbacks coach Brad Glenn told the Roanoke Times’ Mike Niziolek prior to training camp, “I think everybody knows who it is, and I think the locker room knows who it is.”

The latter distinction is most telling. Earning teammates’ confidence is paramount, especially for a quarterback.

Introductions won’t be necessary if Wells indeed starts Virginia Tech’s Sept. 2 opener at Old Dominion. He engineered a last-ditch, 75-yard touchdown drive against the visiting Monarchs last October to force overtime and threw the decisive scoring pass moments later.

On second-and-17 with 33 seconds remaining in regulation, Wells stepped up in the pocket to avoid the rush and uncorked a 52-yard touchdown pass to Willie Johnson. Marshall’s subsequent extra point tied the score at 13.

Rolling right on the Herd’s second snap of OT, Wells zipped a 22-yard scoring strike to Shadeed Ahmed, after which Marshall’s defense held to secure the 20-13 victory.

Wells finished the afternoon 30 of 46 for 299 yards, 119 on the Herd’s final two possessions. He threw the two touchdown passes and also two interceptions, both in ODU territory, neither of which the Monarchs converted into points.

Five Marshall players caught at least 30 passes last season, including Rasheen Ali, who also rushed for 1,401 yards. Kaleb Smith (20 receptions) is the Hokies’ top returning receiver — Temple transfer Jadan Blue had 95 catches for 1,067 yards in 2019 for the Owls — and their leading returning rusher is Malachi Thomas (440 yards).

Is Wells, whose 13 interceptions last season led Conference USA, ready for the leap from the Group of Five to Power Five? Does Tech have playmakers capable of easing his transition? How often will Bowen’s offense throw?