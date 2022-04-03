Teel: Carolina ends Coach K's Duke career with a victory for the ages at the Final Four

NEW ORLEANS — College basketball waited nearly a half-century for a providential NCAA tournament collision of Duke and North Carolina, for the bracket gods finally to conspire and bring the sport’s premier rivalry to the national championship stage.

This wasn’t possible until 1975, when expansion of the field allowed more than one team from a conference to qualify, and there was a near miss at the 1991 Final Four in Indianapolis.

But Lord have mercy, the Tar Heels’ 81-77 victory over the Blue Devils late Saturday night in a national semifinal at the Superdome was worthy of the moment and the programs’ celebrated histories.

“It was a game that the winner was going to be joyous and the loser was going to be in agony,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “And that’s the type of game we expected.”

‘Twas a game that propelled Carolina into Monday’s championship game versus Kansas.

’Twas the game that ended the retiring Krzyzewski’s record 13th Final Four and his 42-year career at Duke on victory shy of playing for his sixth national championship.

’Twas a game that cemented Caleb Love and Armando Bacot into Carolina lore.

’Twas a game with ALL the feels, not to mention 18 lead changes, 12 ties and two hours and 16 minutes of exhausting tension.

That anxiety and energy among the 70,602 packed inside the dome was palpable from the start and never abated. Two reasons.

First, the game was far more competitive than the opening semifinal, Kansas’ 81-65 victory over Villanova. Second, and duh, this was Duke-Carolina.

“I think it reached a level that you would expect,” Krzyzewski said. “Those kids from both teams played their hearts out. I mean, the crowd was standing most of the game, I think.”

Yes, it was. And if we on press row hadn’t been attempting to tweet, write and merely wrap our heads around the spectacle of it all, we’d have been standing, too, high-fiving one another at our good fortune to watch all this transpire.

Neither team led by more than seven points, their respective counter punches impeccably timed. Whenever momentum was tempted to take sides, a Tar Heel or a Blue Devil would reveal the notion as folly.

Love, Bacot, Brady Manek or RJ Davis for Carolina. Paolo Banchero or Trevor Keels for Duke.

Scoreless for the first 15 minutes, Love finished with a game-high 28. He missed seven of 10 attempts beyond the 3-point arc but made the shot of a lifetime, an no-conscious 3-pointer in the final minute to give the Tar Heels a 78-74 lead.

“I couldn’t do it without my guys and my coaches,” Love said. “I give all the credit to them. They put me in the position, and it was a team effort. Just one game away from a national championship, what else can you say?”

Oh, there’s plenty more to say.

Bacot, a junior center from Richmond, recorded his 30th double-double, breaking Tim Duncan’s ACC single-season record. He scored 11 points and snared 21 boards, the most rebounds in a Final Four contest since Kansas’ Nick Collison had 21 in the 2003 title game against Syracuse, also here at the Superdome.

Bacot limped off the floor on a sprained ankle with 4:36 remaining, and reserve Puff Johnson made two clutch free throws in his stead before Bacot returned.

And how was Bacot feeling postgame?

“I feel amazing,” he said with a wide smile. “I feel great. Better than ever.”

“He will play [Monday night],” Davis said, laughing. “Even if he just stands there, he’s going to play. ... There’s been a couple of situations throughout his career where he has sprained his ankle and he’s like come back right away. So it didn’t surprise me for him to get back into the game.”

Banchero and Keels teamed for 39 Duke points, but Wendell Moore, AJ Griffin and Jeremy Roach shot a combined 7 of 32. The Blue Devils missed 8 of 20 free throws, including two by Mark Williams with 46.7 seconds remaining and the Tar Heels leading 75-74, and were a miserable 5 of 22 beyond the arc.

“We gave it our all,” Banchero said, “and it sucks we came up short, but I’m proud of the effort that we put in and the way we went out. ...

“Just being able to go to war with Coach and the team for the whole season — he was so committed to us all year. Never made it about him.”

Krzyzewski didn’t want Saturday to be about him, either, but rather about his team’s 32-7 record, ACC regular-season title and run to the Final Four.

“I’ve been blessed to be in the arena,” Krzyzewski said in the most discerning moment of his final news conference, “and when you’re in the arena, you’re either going to come out feeling great or you’re going to feel agony, but you always will feel great about being in the arena.

“And I’m sure that that’s the thing, when I look back, that I’ll miss. I won’t be in the arena anymore. But, damn, I was in the arena for a long time. And these kids made my last time in the arena an amazing one.”

This is Davis’ first season in the arena as a head coach, and wow. Erratic for much of the regular season, the Tar Heels (29-9) defeated the Blue Devils in Krzyzewski’s final home game, won taut NCAA tournament games over Baylor and UCLA en route to New Orleans and ended Krzyzewski’s career in the ultimate Duke-Carolina encounter.

The inevitable question — how do you now prepare for Kansas? — asked, Davis laughed.

“That’s easy,” he said. “We’re playing for a national championship. ... I want them to celebrate tonight. I just do. This is a special moment for them. This is a special moment for our program.”

Special doesn’t do it justice.