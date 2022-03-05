Teel: Carolina spoils Coach K's home finale and honors college basketball's premier rivalry

DURHAM, N.C. — College basketball’s grandest rivalry upstaged the home finale of the sport’s winningest coach Saturday night, proving yet again that the game, in all its random beauty, transcends any individual.

The days-long tributes that preceded Mike Krzyzewski’s farewell to Cameron Indoor Stadium as Duke’s coach? The Blue Devils’ road demolition of North Carolina last month? Their ACC-best defense and collection of future first-round NBA draft choices?

Prideful UNC had no interest in being party fodder and bowing to the conventional wisdom that projected a sequel. Rather, the Tar Heels honored the Carolina-Duke legacy with a sublime second-half that staggered and, finally, floored the Blue Devils.

The final was 94-81, a jarring contrast to Duke’s 87-67 victory in the teams’ clash month, a mismatch that the Blue Devils led by double-figure margins for the final 36-plus minutes.

Saturday, Armando Bacot, RJ Davis, Brady Manek and Caleb Love all scored at least 20 points, combining for 86 as the Tar Heels scored 54 points and shot 59.4% after intermission. ’Twas a performance that reflected their talent and made earlier stumbles this season even more confusing.

So now we must ask: Will the disappointment, even embarrassment, of losing Coach K’s final home game, to Carolina no less, motivate or devastate the No. 4 Blue Devils (26-5, 16-4 ACC) entering the ACC and NCAA tournaments?

In impromptu remarks to the crowd prior to a postgame ceremony, Krzyzewski offered his answer.

“I’m sorry,” he said. “... This afternoon was unacceptable, but the season has been acceptable. And I’ll tell you, the season isn’t over.”

The natural, inevitable and visible emotions that poured from Krzyzewski during a pregame gathering with former players on the court quickly vanished as Carolina (23-8, 15-5) bolted to an early lead. Duke countered, but no matter how much Krzyzewski pleaded, cajoled and screamed, the Blue Devils, led by Paolo Banchero and Mark Williams’ combined 39 points, could not shake the Tar Heels.

Even more than four hours before the 6 p.m., tip, the atmosphere outside Cameron was equal parts homecoming, graduation and Kentucky Derby infield. And unless Duke expanded the arena overnight, there was zero chance that all these folks had tickets, the best of which were fetching five figures on the secondary market.

On an unseasonably warm afternoon, there were copious amounts of body paint, selfies and adult beverages, and darn near everyone, canines included, wore Duke blue. Folks streamed into the store across from Cameron to purchase Coach K bobbleheads, commemorative books and t-shirts — “Kameron Krazies,” read the best.

And why not?

College basketball has never witnessed a regular-season event like Saturday’s, the stage-managed-yet-poignant salute to a retiring Hall of Fame coach. Which explains why Jerry Seinfeld and NBA commissioner Adam Silver were sitting side-by-side, the former wearing a Duke hoodie (rookie move) and sporting earplugs (veteran move).

UCLA’s John Wooden revealed his imminent departure at the Final Four, the day before his Bruins defeated Kentucky for their 10th national championship. North Carolina’s Dean Smith and Roy Williams announced their retirements during the offseason. Indiana booted Bob Knight, who later exited Texas Tech, his final coaching job, during a season.

Haters immediately attributed Krzyzewski’s timing to ego and the need for a farewell tour. But his motivation was far more calculated.

Krzyzewski wanted a transparent succession — assistant Jon Scheyer takes over the program following this season — to sustain Duke’s top-shelf recruiting, and witness the Blue Devils ensuing signings, his strategy worked.

So Saturday has been brewing since Krzyzewski’s June decision to make this year his last on the bench. Since Duke and Carolina always close the regular season against one another, and since the Blue Devils host that finale in even-numbered years, Duke officials knew they had eight-plus months to plan March 5.

More than 90 former Duke players attended, and they formed a tunnel that Krzyzewski strolled through to midcourt prior to the game. Danny Ferry appeared to be fighting tears — as did Krzyzewski.

But this wasn’t solely an athletic department production. Lending to Krzyzewski’s profound influence on Duke and Durham, Saturday was a university and community effort, too.

The beacon of his civic impact is the Emily Krzyzewski Center in downtown Durham, opened in 2006, named for his late mother and dedicated to, according to its mission statement, building “the academic, career, and leadership potential of students who are traditionally underrepresented in higher education.”

Indeed Krzyzewski wore an “Emily K Center” jacket, in Duke blue of course, to his pre-Carolina news conference Thursday.

St. John’s athletic director Mike Cragg, who as a Duke administrator for three decades worked alongside Krzyzewski, was in Krzyzewski’s office when Father David McBriar, then a priest serving Krzyzewski’s parish, pitched the idea of a community gym. Coach K immediately wanted something more.

“Like everything he’s done,” Cragg said, “he’s had vision and willpower and creative genius to figure it out.”

Cragg cited Krzyzewski’s “Blob Theory,” which states that something small often, when nourished, spreads like a blob. The theory dates to Krzyzewski’s early days at Duke, when his ideas for renovating Cameron Indoor Stadium started with a simple door frame and then spread to the hallway and to the locker room and to the arena itself.

“I would argue that that door started everything,” Cragg said, “and it was an intentional act by Coach K, and that’s who he is. ... It was about making his door the very best it could be, and that comes from his mom.

“I’ve seen where he grew up [in Chicago], beautiful flowers out front, not a great neighborhood, but there’s a lot of pride in everybody’s front porch. ... To me, that’s how he’s impacted everything, way beyond basketball.”

And beyond basketball will be Krzyzewski’s sole focus after this season. He doesn’t want to hover over Scheyer by attending practice, or even games.

“It was mine for 42 years,” he said Thursday of the program, “but it’s Duke’s forever. ... Everybody needs their space ... but right now, this is still my space. And I’m going to try to finish out in a good place.”

Saturday night, surrounded by his wife, three daughters and 10 grandchildren, Krzyzewski wrapped it up perfectly.

"I love my family more than basketball," he said, "but my family loves basketball, too. ... I'm incredibly lucky."