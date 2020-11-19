Teel: Centralizing NCAA tournament proactive and wise

College basketball’s early season will reflect a collective aversion to traveling in a pandemic. The Maui Invitational is being contested in Asheville, N.C., Duke is playing all of its non-conference games at home, and a Connecticut casino has crafted a bubble environment for dozens of teams, including Virginia Tech and Virginia.

“I think all of us are very concerned moving forward,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said Thursday during the ACC’s virtual preseason gathering. “There is no question: We’re kind of playing into the teeth of this virus with our season. Let’s be honest.

“We’re all very realistic. … We’ve got 27 [regular-season] games on the board. I don’t think any of us [believe] we are going to get all 27 games in. But we’re going to try like heck to get most of them in.”

And the NCAA is going to be equally, if not more, resolute in attempting to stage its championship tournament. So with rising COVID-19 cases, and the prospect of further upticks come winter, the decision early this week to centralize March Madness 2021 was astute and proactive.