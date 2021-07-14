Teel: Cheering in a full ballpark a welcome return to 'collective effervescence'

Concession lines crawled. Folks were within 6 inches rather than 6 feet, and darn few wore masks. The ballpark was filled to about 95% capacity.
It was, dare I say, normal.
The setting was Coors Field in downtown Denver, home of the Colorado Rockies. Vacationing earlier this month, my wife, daughter and I were all-in on our first sports spectating experience since Game 5 of the, gulp, 2019 World Series at Nats Park.
One strike away from a 3-2 victory in a regulation nine innings, the Rockies lost 9-3 to the St. Louis Cardinals, a disappointment soon abated by a top-shelf postgame fireworks show. With music from artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Louis Armstrong and John Philip Sousa as background, the crowd, many shoulder-to-shoulder on the outfield grass to afford a better view, reveled in the pyrotechnics.
Long waits for food — 9-year-old Laura insisted on Dippin’ Dots — were annoying, and exiting the stadium, I clutched her hand to make sure she didn’t vanish in the throng. But otherwise, communing with 47,224 was glorious, and hopefully a harbinger of the upcoming high school, college and professional football seasons, and beyond.
None of this felt reckless. My wife and I have had the COVID-19 vaccine, and from March 2020-March 2021 we erred on the side of caution.
Flying to Virginia’s football game at Miami and Virginia Tech’s at Louisville last fall made me anxious, as did a winter flight to Indianapolis for the NCAA basketball tournament. I ate all my meals in hotel rooms or in socially distanced media seating at the games.
The largest football crowd I experienced was 18,735 for Virginia at Clemson, the largest basketball crowd about 4,000 for UVA-Ohio at Indiana’s Assembly Hall for the NCAA tournament. But in those settings, there were buffers between media and fans.
In the upper deck at Coors Field, there were no buffers. We socialized with and rooted for the home team alongside strangers. We were so close that my aging eyes could read a dude’s t-shirt from the Grateful Dead’s March 1987 shows at Hampton Coliseum.
Schools throughout Virginia and across the nation are preparing for similarly large football crowds in the fall, and here’s praying that the Delta variant or other virus issues don’t dictate otherwise.
In these trying economic times, heaven knows college athletic departments need the ticket sales.
Consider the eight ACC public schools that provided their 2019-20 NCAA financial reports to the Times-Dispatch. Their collective football ticket revenue was $115.7 million, ranging from Clemson’s $27.7 million to Georgia Tech’s $8.7 million — Virginia Tech was second at $16.2 million, UVA seventh at $9.3 million.
Ticket sales for all sports totaled $167.8 million, money that, depending on the school, represented 12-27% of annual budgets and that largely dried up in 2020-21.
More important than the dollars: our mental health.
Fans need to reunite in the stands and at tailgates. They need to, unencumbered, cheer and moan and high-five, much as they did at the recent Euro 2021 soccer championships and have been during the NBA playoffs.
Some will elect to remain at home, drawn by the conveniences of television, dissuaded by the considerable costs of stadium attendance and/or unprepared for a return to high-density interaction. But as author and organizational psychologist Adam Grant of the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School opined in the New York Times last week, we need one another now more than ever, no matter how we choose to engage in-person.
According to Grant, research shows that people laugh five times more when they’re with others compared to when alone.
“That’s not to say you can’t find delight in watching a show on Netflix,” Grant wrote. “The problem is that bingeing is an individual pastime. Peak happiness lies mostly in collective activity. We find our greatest bliss in moments of collective effervescence.”
As Grant noted, French sociologist Émile Durkheim coined that phrase in his 1912 book “The Elementary Forms of the Religious Life.” He was stressing the importance of people gathering together for a common purpose or belief.
“Collective effervescence is the synchrony you feel when you slide into rhythm with strangers on a dance floor, colleagues in a brainstorming session, cousins at a religious service or teammates on a soccer field,” Grant wrote. “And during this pandemic, it’s been largely absent from our lives.”
Absent, indeed, and the tolls may take decades to assess.
But gradually, we’re rediscovering those connections. More folks are comfortable in stores, restaurants and churches, and as my crew discovered in Denver, ballparks.
