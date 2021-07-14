Teel: Cheering in a full ballpark a welcome return to 'collective effervescence'

Concession lines crawled. Folks were within 6 inches rather than 6 feet, and darn few wore masks. The ballpark was filled to about 95% capacity.

It was, dare I say, normal.

The setting was Coors Field in downtown Denver, home of the Colorado Rockies. Vacationing earlier this month, my wife, daughter and I were all-in on our first sports spectating experience since Game 5 of the, gulp, 2019 World Series at Nats Park.

One strike away from a 3-2 victory in a regulation nine innings, the Rockies lost 9-3 to the St. Louis Cardinals, a disappointment soon abated by a top-shelf postgame fireworks show. With music from artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Louis Armstrong and John Philip Sousa as background, the crowd, many shoulder-to-shoulder on the outfield grass to afford a better view, reveled in the pyrotechnics.

Long waits for food — 9-year-old Laura insisted on Dippin’ Dots — were annoying, and exiting the stadium, I clutched her hand to make sure she didn’t vanish in the throng. But otherwise, communing with 47,224 was glorious, and hopefully a harbinger of the upcoming high school, college and professional football seasons, and beyond.

None of this felt reckless. My wife and I have had the COVID-19 vaccine, and from March 2020-March 2021 we erred on the side of caution.