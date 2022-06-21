Teel: Chris Mooney and Richmond a remarkably durable partnership

Chris Mooney bolted from the starting blocks. Asked to name the 11 active Division I men’s basketball coaches with longer tenures than his at Richmond, Mooney quickly mentioned Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim, Gonzaga’s Mark Few and Saint Mary’s Randy Bennett.

Then he wondered aloud about Purdue’s Matt Painter and Northwestern State’s Mike McConathy. But entering his 18th season, Painter is tied with Mooney, and McConathy retired March 14, just as Mooney’s Spiders began NCAA tournament preparations — hence the memory lapse.

We’ll get to the remainder of the list momentarily, but first a round of applause to Richmond and Mooney for the remarkable partnership they extended last week with a new contract.

Both parties know first-hand that employee-employer relationships are inevitably contentious. Bosses demand better results and underlings lobby for greater resources.

But the Spiders and Mooney have navigated that dynamic deftly, and Mooney cites two reasons.

“I love Richmond,” he said Monday. “Lia and I had our boys here, who are 13 and 9. I love the Robins Center and the campus and the friends we’ve met and the alums and the guys we’re able to recruit. I love the challenge of Richmond and being a private school with high academic standards. ...

“It has come back to how much I appreciate and love Richmond and what a gift that’s been for my boys for their father to be in coaching and not have to move.”

Then there is the alignment Mooney has experienced with the four presidents and three athletic directors Richmond has employed during his tenure: presidents William Cooper, Edward Ayers, Ronald Crutcher and Kevin Hallock; ADs Jim Miller, Keith Gill and John Hardt.

“The leadership of the school has never been completely transactional,” said Mooney, the program's longest-serving coach since Malcolm Pitts from 1933-52. “If I have an opportunity to leave, I [don’t] hold that over the head of Richmond, and it’s never been for them, if we don’t sign a recruit or something like that, they don’t hold that over my head.

“It’s been a relationship ... based on a shared vision of how we want the basketball program to look and perform given the strengths that we have and the challenges we face and how we can do that together.”

Richmond is 312-244 under Mooney, 154-127 in the Atlantic 10. The Spiders reached the Sweet 16 in 2011 but did not return to the NCAA tournament until this year, a drought that likely would have ended two seasons earlier had the pandemic not triggered March Madness’ cancellation.

VCU remains the leading Atlantic 10 program in Richmond, but as Mooney said, UR brass is not merely transactional.

Administrators appreciate his values-based leadership and the program’s perfect 1,000 Academic Progress Rate in 2020-21, the fourth such score of his tenure. They notice the player-coach bonds forged, reflected in four super seniors returning in 2021-22 and three next season.

Indeed, player retention is a primary reason the Spiders are 62-29 the last three years, 34-18 versus A-10 rivals, a stretch that last week earned Mooney a contract extension through the 2026-27 season.

The new agreement comes on the heels of Richmond’s A-10 tournament championship in March, which included victories over VCU, Dayton and Davidson, and subsequent NCAA tournament conquest of Big Ten champ Iowa.

The day following UR’s announcement, Bob McKillop retired at Davidson after 33 seasons, making Mooney the dean of A-10 head coaches. Moreover, 13 of the conference’s 15 programs, including newcomer Loyola of Chicago, have changed big whistles at least once in the last six years.

Amid this instability sits Mooney. At the ripe, old age of 49, and with Division I mushrooming to 362 members, and with icons such as Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, North Carolina’s Roy Williams and Villanova’s Jay Wright retiring, he is tied for 12th in seniority.

“I don’t know if that’s scary or what,” Mooney said. “That’s a short list there, and pretty amazing. I don’t know if that’s a sign of the times, or just that there were coaches who were able to last so long and stay at one school for so long in that generation. Coach K, Roy Williams, Coach McKillop. So I really don’t know what to make of it necessarily. But it is interesting.”

Here are the 11 Division I coaches with longer tenures at their current jobs, with first season in parentheses:

Syracuse’s Boeheim (1976-77); Oakland’s Greg Kampe (1984-85); Houston Baptist’s Ron Cottrell (1991-92); Michigan State’s Tom Izzo (1995-96); Gonzaga’s Few and Yale’s James Jones (1999-2000); Notre Dame’s Mike Brey (2000-01); Saint Mary’s Bennett (2001-02); Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton (2002-03); Kansas’ Bill Self and Baylor’s Scott Drew (2003-04).

Boeheim is the oldest of the group at 77, Drew the youngest at 51. The average age is 63, far north of Mooney, whose multi-sport sons, Danny and Ryan, attend The Collegiate School.

Mooney’s coach at Princeton, Hall of Famer Pete Carril, led the Tigers for 30 seasons. Could Mooney envision himself staying at Richmond that long? Maybe even closing his career with the Spiders?

If a New Yorker such as McKillop can discover his destination gig at a small, private school in the South, why not a Philadelphian such as Mooney?

“I would say sure,” Mooney said. “I really do love the place. First of all, you have to perform well. Again, that begins with recruiting and is this university committed and how well can you recruit? ... Can we continue to be a consistent program that has plenty of returning players and guys that understand our culture? ...

“I don’t count on it, but I’d certainly love to be in that position.”