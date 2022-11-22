Teel: Cignetti teases that maybe, just maybe, JMU's season won't end Saturday

Curt Cignetti has coached his football teams to seven consecutive postseasons, two each at Indiana of Pennsylvania and Elon, and the last three at James Madison. That run ends this year.

Or does it?

As JMU prepares to host Coastal Carolina in Saturday’s regular-season finale, Cignetti can’t quite abandon all hope that common sense will prevail.

“It looks like it’s the last game,” he said. “You never know what might happen.”

Alas, common sense and the NCAA are virtual strangers.

In elevating from the Championship Subdivision’s Colonial Athletic Association to the Bowl Subdivision’s Sun Belt Conference in July, the Dukes knew the rules: Programs transitioning to the FBS are ineligible for a bowl in their first two seasons.

Moreover, not wanting its champion to be bowl-ineligible, the Sun Belt does not allow such teams to qualify for the conference title game.

In an era defined by athlete empowerment, the NCAA’s stance is irrational.

Sure, the governing body should verify that schools aspiring to join the FBS have the resources, infrastructure and scholarship support necessary to compete. But once that test is administered — JMU would ace any such inspection — don’t deny worthy athletes access to postseason.

The Dukes are beyond worthy. They are 7-3 overall, 5-2 in the Sun Belt, and if they beat Coastal Carolina (9-1, 6-1), they will tie the Chanticleers atop the Sun Belt’s East Division.

Then, based on the standard head-to-head tiebreaker, they would be the division champ and deserve a place in the conference title game. Yet Sun Belt officials have declared that Coastal will represent the East in that contest.

If JMU wins Saturday, might it soon raise an East Division champion flag at Bridgeforth Stadium and order rings for the players?

“This team has done significant things this year,” Cignetti said, “and will always be a special team in JMU history to the people that support our program, that follow our program closely. Regardless of the outcome Saturday, our players will get nice rings, our seniors will get nice stuff, their jerseys framed, helmets, stuff like that.

“We’re going to take care of these guys. We want them to remember this season and feel really good about it.”

So why did Cignetti lean into the “you never know what might happen” teaser?

Well, JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne has long said the school will petition the NCAA to halve the Dukes’ transition penance to one year. When JMU opened the season 5-0 and cracked the Associated Press top 25, Bourne said he would ask the NCAA to make the team bowl-eligible this year.

No matter the Dukes’ credentials, however, an exemption from the NCAA is a pipe dream, and everyone at JMU knows it.

But what if there aren’t 82 eligible teams to fill the 41 bowls?

Entering the regular season’s final week, 73 teams meet the criteria of at least six wins (only one victory over an FCS opponent can count toward the minimum).

The Georgia Southern-Appalachian State and Ball State-Miami of Ohio winners will make it 75. Thirteen other teams are one victory shy: Miami, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Florida Atlantic, Texas-El Paso, Rice, Alabama Birmingham, Buffalo, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Southern Miss and Louisiana.

If at least seven of those 13 don’t become eligible, bowls likely will dip into 5-7 teams based on Academic Progress Rates, even with JMU at 7-4 or 8-3. If at least nine earn eligibility, ESPN Events has the option to create a 42nd bowl.

A quick aside: The Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 19 is among the postseason options for Liberty (8-3 entering Saturday’s home game against New Mexico State), and pitting the Flames against the Dukes in a de facto state championship game accessible to both fan bases would be postseason gold.

Cignetti broke into a sly grin when I asked whether he truly harbors thoughts of the NCAA freeing the Dukes from transition purgatory if enough teams aren’t bowl-eligible.