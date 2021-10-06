Teel: Clash with Notre Dame an opportunity for 2021 Hokies to join select group

Virginia Tech’s chances Saturday rest largely with its improved defense. The Hokies stand 11th nationally in scoring defense at 15.3 points per game and 12th in opponents’ third-down conversions at 28.9%, a marked upgrade from last season’s norms of 32.1 points per game and 40.5%.

Given North Carolina’s talent drain at running back and receiver, playing the Tar Heels in the opener, when Ty Chandler and Josh Downs had yet to hit overdrive, was a break for Tech. But in gauging the Hokies’ defense, it’s instructive to consider UNC’s subsequent numbers.

Against Tech, North Carolina scored one touchdown, gained 354 yards and averaged 5.6 yards per snap. In four outings since, the Tar Heels have scored 23 touchdowns while averaging 44.5 points per game, 532.8 yards per game and 7.5 yards per play.

“We are a lot better,” Fuente said of his defense. “To what degree remains to be seen. There are still some hurdles and challenges for us [with] teams that can really do both, run and throw the ball.”

Notre Dame has not been that team. Indeed, the Irish rank 127th among 130 Bowl Subdivision teams in yards per rush at 2.4, a reflection not of Williams and Tyree but of an offensive line room that had three players selected in the first three rounds of April’s NFL draft.