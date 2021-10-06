Teel: Clash with Notre Dame an opportunity for 2021 Hokies to join select group

Knock off multiple top-15 opponents, and chances are you’ll have a heck of a football season.
Sure, in-season polls can be more misleading than campaign commercials. The No. 10 team you defeat in September could be exposed as a fraud. The unranked bunch you lose to early could emerge as a national contender.
But Virginia Tech’s history is clear: Multiple top-15 conquests create memorable seasons.
Which brings us to Saturday night’s opportunity for the 2021 Hokies to join a select group,
Virginia Tech (3-1) hosts No. 14 Notre Dame (4-1), and as expected, Lane Stadium is sold out. Ranked or otherwise, the Fighting Irish draw a crowd wherever they go.
In front of another capacity crowd at home, the Hokies opened this year with a 17-10 win over No. 10 North Carolina. They’re scant 1-point underdogs Saturday, bet down from 3½, and a Tech victory would not nudge the seismometer.
But a second top-15 triumph likely would foreshadow additional success for Justin Fuente’s squad.
This marks the 26th season in which the Hokies have encountered multiple top-15 opponents. Four times they have won at least two of those games, and in each of those seasons Tech finished with at least 10 victories.
The 1995 Big East champions defeated No. 13 Virginia and upset No. 9 Texas in the Sugar Bowl to earn the program’s first top-10, end-of-season ranking, No. 10 in the Associated Press media poll.
The 2004 ACC champs opened with a loss to No. 1 Southern California and closed with a setback to No. 3 Auburn, but in between they beat No. 6 West Virginia and No. 9 Miami, plus No. 16 UVA for good measure.
In 2005, the Hokies defeated three top-15 teams — No. 15 Georgia Tech, No. 13 Boston College and No. 15 Louisville — for the only time in program history. Each victory was by a double-digit margin, and the latter was in the Gator Bowl.
Frank Beamer’s 2006 group, again by wide margins, beat No. 10 Clemson and No. 14 Wake Forest. That Wake squad, by the way, rebounded to win the ACC title.
Feel free to mock the No. 10 ranking that accompanied North Carolina to Blacksburg last month. The Tar Heels subsequently endured a 23-point beating from Georgia Tech and have tumbled from the polls.
Notre Dame’s ranking also is suspect. The Irish were fortunate to survive Florida State and Toledo and lost at home last week to Cincinnati, a victory that bumped the Bearcats from No. 7 to No. 5 in the AP poll.
But with running backs such as Kyren Williams and Thomas Dale High graduate Chris Tyree, plus an ornery defense headlined by safety Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame at least merits the top 25. And no unranked ACC team has beaten a ranked Notre Dame squad since 2013, when the No. 24 Irish fell at Pittsburgh.
Virginia Tech’s chances Saturday rest largely with its improved defense. The Hokies stand 11th nationally in scoring defense at 15.3 points per game and 12th in opponents’ third-down conversions at 28.9%, a marked upgrade from last season’s norms of 32.1 points per game and 40.5%.
Given North Carolina’s talent drain at running back and receiver, playing the Tar Heels in the opener, when Ty Chandler and Josh Downs had yet to hit overdrive, was a break for Tech. But in gauging the Hokies’ defense, it’s instructive to consider UNC’s subsequent numbers.
Against Tech, North Carolina scored one touchdown, gained 354 yards and averaged 5.6 yards per snap. In four outings since, the Tar Heels have scored 23 touchdowns while averaging 44.5 points per game, 532.8 yards per game and 7.5 yards per play.
“We are a lot better,” Fuente said of his defense. “To what degree remains to be seen. There are still some hurdles and challenges for us [with] teams that can really do both, run and throw the ball.”
Notre Dame has not been that team. Indeed, the Irish rank 127th among 130 Bowl Subdivision teams in yards per rush at 2.4, a reflection not of Williams and Tyree but of an offensive line room that had three players selected in the first three rounds of April’s NFL draft.
This season’s Irish front is yielding 4.4 sacks per game, tied with North Carolina for 126th in the FBS. The Hokies sacked UNC’s Sam Howell six times and will need to exert similar pressure on Notre Dame’s quarterback du jour — sophomore Drew Pyne is more mobile than Wisconsin graduate transfer Jack Coan and figures to start.
If the Hokies’ defensive front — Clemson transfer Jordan Williams has been an essential addition — continues to disrupt, then it’s up to quarterback Braxton Burmeister and an offense that has inspired little confidence.
Notre Dame lost defensive coordinator Clark Lea during the offseason to the head-coaching position at Vanderbilt, his alma mater, but hasn’t missed a beat. The Irish are among the top 10 in takeaways, interceptions and third-down defense, a testament to new coordinator Marcus Freeman, hired from Cincinnati.
First team to 20 wins? Night-long suspense? Don’t be surprised.
“It’s going to be one of those games,” Hokies linebacker Dax Hollifield said. “It’s why you play college football.”
Twitter: @ByDavidTeel