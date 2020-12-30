Teel: Clemson-Alabama Part V inevitable for College Football Playoff?

Notre Dame’s last national championship was in 1988, and its November victory over shorthanded Clemson ended an 11-game losing streak against top-five opponents.

“I don’t know why this narrative continues to pop up when we’re always in the games,” 11th-year Irish coach Brian Kelly said. “No, we haven’t won a national championship. That’s correct. I’m not changing the record. But we are there every single year and we’re grinding it out just like everybody else. And only one team gets to celebrate at the end of the year. And we’re going to keep banging it, and we’re going to keep getting back here.”

The narrative lingers because opponents bully Notre Dame in the biggest moments, including the ACC title game Dec. 19. And there's only one way to alter the narrative: win.

