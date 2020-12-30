Teel: Clemson-Alabama Part V inevitable for College Football Playoff?

Trevor Lawrence is the first quarterback to lead his team to three consecutive College Football Playoffs. Notre Dame is the largest underdog in the CFP’s seven years.
Welcome to the 2020 season’s final four — No. 2 Clemson versus No. 3 Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl, and No. 4 Notre Dame against No. 1 Alabama in the Rose Bowl — where those subplots and many more will play out New Year’s Day.
Most expect the Tigers (10-1) and Crimson Tide (11-0) to advance to their fifth playoff collision in the last six years, and you’ll get no argument here. Lawrence is 34-1 as Clemson’s starter, while Alabama boasts six first-team Associated Press All-Americans, five on offense and including quarterback Mac Jones, receiver DeVonta Smith and running back Najee Harris.
But the Buckeyes (6-0) and Fighting Irish (10-1) don’t lack intrigue.
On the heels of a 34-10 ACC championship game loss to Clemson, Notre Dame is a 20-point pup Friday. Previously, the widest CFP point spread was Alabama by 14½ against Oklahoma two years ago — the Tide won 45-34 but led 28-0 early. Translation: no contest.
The presumptive Rose Bowl carnage is due largely to an Alabama offense that hasn’t scored fewer than 40 points since a 38-19 dusting of Missouri in the season-opener. But part is the Fighting Irish’s grim track record — they lost a 2018 semifinal to Clemson 30-3, the January 2016 Fiesta Bowl to Ohio State 44-28 and the 2012 national title game to Alabama 42-14, the combined deficit 71 points.
Notre Dame’s last national championship was in 1988, and its November victory over shorthanded Clemson ended an 11-game losing streak against top-five opponents.
“I don’t know why this narrative continues to pop up when we’re always in the games,” 11th-year Irish coach Brian Kelly said. “No, we haven’t won a national championship. That’s correct. I’m not changing the record. But we are there every single year and we’re grinding it out just like everybody else. And only one team gets to celebrate at the end of the year. And we’re going to keep banging it, and we’re going to keep getting back here.”
The narrative lingers because opponents bully Notre Dame in the biggest moments, including the ACC title game Dec. 19. And there's only one way to alter the narrative: win.
“Not everybody in the world believes in us,” said redshirt freshman running back Kyren Williams, the ACC Rookie of the Year. “And it’s okay because we don’t want anybody to believe in us besides us. … We’ll go out there on Friday and do what we do best and play to the Notre Dame football standards. Being the underdog is nothing new to us. We’re just going to keep proving to the world who we are.”
For Notre Dame to have any chance, an offensive line headlined by first-team All-America guard Aaron Banks and second-team tackle Liam Eichenberg must create holes for Williams. He rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns in the first encounter with Clemson, 50 and no scores in the rematch.
The better the Irish run the ball, the more they retain possession and keep the Crimson Tide offense pinned to the bench.
Ohio State may employ similar strategy against Clemson. Running back Trey Sermon, an Oklahoma transfer, was quiet for much of the season before emerging with 112 yards against Michigan State and a school-record 331 versus Northwestern in the Big Ten title game.
Might Sermon be Ezekiel Elliott 2.0? In the final three victories of the Buckeyes’ 2014 national-title run, he ran for a combined 696 yards and eight touchdowns.
An equally fascinating question: What impact, if any, does Ohio State’s abbreviated schedule, dictated by the Big Ten, have on its ability to compete against an opponent that’s played nearly twice as many games?
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said there’s no question the Buckeyes are talented enough to beat anyone, but he’s adamant that their six-game schedule should have been a playoff disqualifier. In fact, he voted Ohio State 11th in the most recent coaches’ poll, declining to include any team that played fewer than nine games in the top 10.
“I can probably run for governor of Michigan and have a good chance,” Swinney joked.
Swinney is 3-0 against the Buckeyes, all the wins in major bowls and most recently 29-23 in last season’s CFP semifinals. Clemson rallied from a 16-0 second-quarter deficit behind Lawrence’s 259 yards passing and 107 rushing.
Whether he wins the Heisman Trophy or not, Lawrence is the most accomplished quarterback in ACC history, and with Travis Etienne, the conference’s career rushing leader, the Tigers have the sport’s best quarterback-running back tandem since Southern California’s Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush, the 2004 and ’05 Heisman honorees, respectively.
Leinart and Bush won two national championships together. Lawrence and Etienne own rings from 2018 and are on the brink of earning another.
“Sometimes I think people just take [Lawrence] for granted,” Swinney said, “like it’s just easy what he does. … The fact that he can make it look the way he does furthers how special he is.”
Twitter: @ByDavidTeel