Teel: Clemson-Notre Dame sequel historic for ACC football

Four years ago, Notre Dame lost at home to a Duke team that finished last in the ACC’s Coastal Division. The Fighting Irish’s 4-8 record was the worst in Brian Kelly’s three decades as a head coach.
Saturday night at the Carolina Panthers’ stadium, in the most-anticipated ACC championship game ever, Notre Dame attempts to complete a perfect regular season for the second time in three years and assure itself a College Football Playoff bid.
Who and/or what saved Kelly and his program from plunging into the irrelevance that sent his three most recent predecessors packing?
Well, quarterback Ian Book has the clutch gene and plays behind the sport’s premier offensive line. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and safety Kyle Hamilton are All-America defenders. Clark Lea, a former ACC assistant coach at Wake Forest and Syracuse, so transformed the defense as coordinator that Vanderbilt hired him this week as head coach.
But an equally essential component to Notre Dame’s reversal was a philosophical shift far removed from the film room and practice field.
“I ask our players to be humble,” Kelly said this week, “but if the head coach can’t be humble and look at where he needs to get better, you’re not going to get that from your players. I thought an area that I needed to do a better job in was the relationship [with] our players and getting them to play to their very best.
“We lost a lot of games late [in 2016], where we weren’t able to close. And a lot of that had to do with our players’ inability to have the … confidence necessary in themselves, and then me instilling it in them. So I needed to spend more time with our players. I pushed myself back from a lot of the time in play calling and the Xs and Os and spent much more time with our players and their mental performance. It proved to be the right decision.”
No doubt. The Fighting Irish (10-0) are ranked second by the College Football Playoff selection committee entering Saturday’s rematch with No. 3 Clemson (9-1), the first top-five clash in the ACC title game’s 16 editions. Notre Dame is 43-6 since 2016, a roll that includes a 12-1 record two years ago that ended with a playoff semifinal loss to Clemson.
Six weeks ago in South Bend, Ind., the Irish defeated the Tigers 47-40 in double-overtime, the season’s most-watched game on any platform and NBC’s highest-rated Notre Dame telecast since the Bush-push epic against Southern California in 2005.
That makes Saturday’s Clemson-Notre Dame sequel a first in college football history. No previous championship game, in any conference, has matched top-five rivals that met earlier in the season as top-five teams.
Sure, the history is contrived. The Irish brought their independent football program to the ACC this year solely because the league offered them a safe scheduling haven during the pandemic, and next season they will resume independence, playing the likes of USC, Stanford, Navy and Wisconsin, plus five ACC opponents, Virginia and Virginia Tech among them.
“If [school administrators] come and ask my opinion,” Kelly said, “I would say that the ACC has been a great relationship for Notre Dame, but independence has been something that is part of who we are in our DNA.”
Winning ACC championships is in Clemson’s DNA. The Tigers have earned the last five and probably need to prevail Saturday to make a sixth consecutive CFP — the selection committee has never chosen a two-loss team.
A setback would be far less damaging to Notre Dame’s playoff aspirations. The Irish own top-20 victories over Clemson and North Carolina and are superb defensively.
“This is centered around stingy run defense and making teams become one-dimensional,” Kelly said. “Then it gives you the opportunity to dictate down and distance, and we've been really good on third down. We're one of the best third down defenses in the country because we get you into some predictable situations.”
The ACC’s leading career rusher, Tigers senior Travis Etienne, managed only 28 yards on 18 carries at Notre Dame. Clemson averaged 1 yard per rush and converted four of 15 third downs, meager numbers for an offense scoring at a school-record pace of 46 points per game.
“We were really poor on third down,” Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said. “We were four of 15, and they were 10 of 19. So it’s amazing that we even had a chance to win the game.”
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, a sneaky-good runner, figures to alter that dynamic. The NFL draft’s presumptive No. 1 pick, he missed the November game against the Irish after testing positive for COVID-19.
That loss and a 34-28 victory over Boston College are the only Clemson games decided by fewer than 18 points. Not coincidentally, they are also the two games Lawrence missed.
Lawrence is 33-1 as a starter, Book 30-3. Each is his school’s all-time winningest quarterback.
Can Book and Javon McKinley hurt Clemson again with the vertical passing game? Will the presence of linebacker James Skalski — he missed the first meeting with a groin injury — elevate the Tigers’ defense?
And what of the confidence Kelly has spent four years forging in his program, the culmination of which was a 91-yard, last-ditch touchdown drive to force overtime against Clemson? Can the Irish summon that poise again?
“Enough talk,” Kelly said late Friday morning. “Let’s go play.”
And rest assured, they will play. Both teams were clear in their final pregame COVID tests.
“The game is on, folks,” Kelly said. “It’s not being canceled. Mark that down.”
