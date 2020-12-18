Teel: Clemson-Notre Dame sequel historic for ACC football

Sure, the history is contrived. The Irish brought their independent football program to the ACC this year solely because the league offered them a safe scheduling haven during the pandemic, and next season they will resume independence, playing the likes of USC, Stanford, Navy and Wisconsin, plus five ACC opponents, Virginia and Virginia Tech among them.

“If [school administrators] come and ask my opinion,” Kelly said, “I would say that the ACC has been a great relationship for Notre Dame, but independence has been something that is part of who we are in our DNA.”

Winning ACC championships is in Clemson’s DNA. The Tigers have earned the last five and probably need to prevail Saturday to make a sixth consecutive CFP — the selection committee has never chosen a two-loss team.

A setback would be far less damaging to Notre Dame’s playoff aspirations. The Irish own top-20 victories over Clemson and North Carolina and are superb defensively.

“This is centered around stingy run defense and making teams become one-dimensional,” Kelly said. “Then it gives you the opportunity to dictate down and distance, and we've been really good on third down. We're one of the best third down defenses in the country because we get you into some predictable situations.”