Teel: Coach 'in awe' of UVA women's swimming Olympic medalists

“I think it’s really cool that the NCAA is changing and letting athletes start to profit off our success,” Walsh said, “and I think for us this is … perfect timing.”

Fresh off the national championship in March, the Olympic success is ideally timed for UVA swimming, too. Entering his fifth season as coach, DeSorbo has guided the women’s team to three ACC titles and the men’s team to a runner-up conference finish.

With an acclaimed recruiting class joining Douglass, Walsh and Weyant, the Virginia women’s squad should be formidable again in 2021-22. Walsh’s sister, Gretchen, is a part of that class and finished fifth in the 50 free at the Olympic trials, less than half-a-second behind winner Simone Manuel.

DeSorbo hesitates to burden young swimmers with expectations, but he believes Gretchen Walsh will join her older sister on Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

“There’s no doubt in my mind she can be an Olympic medalist,” DeSorbo said, “not just on a relay, but individually.”

Reveling in the just-completed Games and planning for the next are irresistible, but soon the focus will turn to UVA’s 2021-22 season.

“Being reigning NCAA champs,” Douglass said, “definitely keeps me motivated for when we’re all back in the water together so that we can try and do that again, because that was a lot of fun.”