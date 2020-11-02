Teel: College athletes engaged in election, current events

Charles Snowden’s message is fundamental, and given voter turnout trends among his peers, that message needs to resonate.

“Voting is our civic duty,” said Snowden, a senior linebacker on Virginia’s football team, “and if you want to see change in this country, whatever that looks like to you — I can’t tell people [what] to believe or what their trust in the government should be — but it’s definitely … an action that you can look to yourself and say I did my part to make change.”

Tuesday is Election Day, the second presidential election in which Snowden is eligible to vote. It’s the first for thousands of college students nationally, newly enfranchised young people whose politics are as diverse as their races, backgrounds and religions.

This is also the first Election Day the NCAA has made a mandatory off day for college athletes, a largely symbolic gesture in this year of early voting, and perhaps an inconvenience for some routine-obsessed coaches.

No matter. Like Snowden’s words, the NCAA’s action is spot-on.

The 2020 confluence of a presidential election, global health and economic crisis, shocking instances of racial injustice and NCAA debate on name, image and likeness have engaged and empowered college athletes like never before.