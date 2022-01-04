Teel: College basketball better equipped this season to manage pandemic

But after last season, administrators, coaches and athletes at least are attuned to the physical and mental tolls disruptions bring.

For example, a team competing for the first time in 10, 12 or more days will be compromised, especially if its practices have been limited, and pushing too hard too soon in the aftermath can cause injuries.

“We looked like we were at the Lifetime Fitness 40-and-over league,” Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said of the Yellow Jackets’ first practice after an extended pause. “We could barely get past halfcourt. We were so out of shape. It takes you about six weeks to get in tip-top shape and about one week to get out, and we were as winded as we could be.”

Saturday’s victory at N.C. State was Florida State’s first game in 17 days, most of which were spent not in practice but in isolation.

“We tried to be more conscious of the fact that these guys were going through a very stressful period,” FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. “And I tried to understand, be a little more tolerant and then communicate more with them dealing with the frustrations of not being able to go home for Christmas, not having a chance to spend time with your loved ones and then being isolated. ...