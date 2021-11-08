Teel: College basketball needs to jazz up its season-openers. Here's how to do it in Virginia

College basketball season starts Tuesday, and after a 2020-21 marked by barren arenas and artificial crowd noise, the crescendo of spectators reveling in surges of momentum and last-second shots will be downright lyrical.

If only the opening games were more interesting, a critique offered with several acknowledgments.

Foremost, scheduling is jigsaw-puzzle difficult. The administrators and assistant coaches saddled with the task answer to the head coach. Often, the school then answers to the conference office, which is always beholden to television partners.

Also, the season’s November arrival finds many fans and media preoccupied with football, the Sasquatch of American sports. College football is careening toward postseason, while the NFL is trying to decode Aaron Rodgers’ vaccination ramblings.

Finally, few college basketball programs boast the national brand to stage events like Tuesday’s Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden, a doubleheader featuring Kansas versus Michigan State, and Duke against Kentucky.

Still, to give the season’s start additional juice, college basketball administrators and coaches could create more compelling games — nationally, regionally and locally.