Teel: College basketball needs to jazz up its season-openers. Here's how to do it in Virginia

College basketball season starts Tuesday, and after a 2020-21 marked by barren arenas and artificial crowd noise, the crescendo of spectators reveling in surges of momentum and last-second shots will be downright lyrical.
If only the opening games were more interesting, a critique offered with several acknowledgments.
Foremost, scheduling is jigsaw-puzzle difficult. The administrators and assistant coaches saddled with the task answer to the head coach. Often, the school then answers to the conference office, which is always beholden to television partners.
Also, the season’s November arrival finds many fans and media preoccupied with football, the Sasquatch of American sports. College football is careening toward postseason, while the NFL is trying to decode Aaron Rodgers’ vaccination ramblings.
Finally, few college basketball programs boast the national brand to stage events like Tuesday’s Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden, a doubleheader featuring Kansas versus Michigan State, and Duke against Kentucky.
Still, to give the season’s start additional juice, college basketball administrators and coaches could create more compelling games — nationally, regionally and locally.
No offense to the visiting teams, but St. Peter’s at VCU, North Carolina Central at Richmond, Maine at Virginia Tech, Carlow at VMI, and Stony Brook at George Mason don’t move the needle much. If you’re wondering as I was, Carlow is an NAIA school in Pittsburgh, and after Tuesday’s game in Lexington, the Celtics play Wednesday at James Madison in the Dukes’ opener.
Emory & Henry at Radford, and Virginia Wesleyan at Old Dominion make geographic sense, but playing non-Division I opponents makes little competitive sense. Navy at Virginia resonates for the legions with affection for the service academies, but there might be better season-opening alternatives.
What, then, to do?
To provide programming for its nascent television network, the ACC began the 2019-20 season with seven conference games over two days — Virginia and Virginia Tech won at Syracuse and Clemson, respectively. Coaches panned the experiment before, during and after, not wanting the first of 30-plus regular-season games to affect conference tournament seedings.
Agree or disagree, don’t expect the ACC, or any other league, to dive into the deep end quite that quickly.
But with 14 Division I schools from eight conferences, Virginia presents myriad scheduling possibilities for opening basketball season.
The schools already play one another throughout November and December. This season’s matchups include (home team listed second): Virginia-JMU, Radford-UVA, Radford-JMU, Longwood-ODU, George Mason-JMU, Radford-Virginia Tech, ODU-George Mason, ODU-William & Mary, VCU-ODU, ODU-Richmond, W&M-Norfolk State, W&M-Radford, Hampton-W&M, VMI-Hampton and Norfolk State-Hampton.
So why not open the season with seven games among the state’s 14 Division I programs? Rotate the matchups and home/road teams over the years, or, and this may prove impossible, find agreeable neutral venue (s) to host multiple games in a two-day window.
If organizers chose the latter option, Richmond would be the ideal locale, with games at the Siegel Center and Robins Center. To avoid home-court advantages, VCU could play at Robins, with Richmond competing at Siegel.
Regardless of venue and format, consider some of the potential pairings.
VCU-Virginia Tech: These former Metro Conference rivals haven’t met since the Governor’s Holiday Hoops Classic at Richmond Coliseum in December 2013.
JMU-William & Mary: They’ve been league rivals since the 1979-80 season, first in the ECAC-South, then in the Colonial Athletic Association. But when the Dukes move to the Sun Belt Conference, this will become a non-conference affair.
Hampton-Norfolk State: The Battle of the Bay used to be a home-and-home each season, first in the Division II Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), then in the Division I Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). Now that the Pirates belong to the Big South, this would be an awesome season-opener.
Liberty-Radford: In 2018, their final season in the Big South before moving to the Atlantic Sun, the Flames lost the conference tournament championship game to the Highlanders.
George Mason-ODU: The first time Jim Larranaga coached the Patriots to the NCAA tournament was 1999. They earned that bid by defeating the Monarchs in the CAA tournament final at Richmond Coliseum.
VMI-Longwood: The Keydets and Lancers closed their 2013 and ’14 regular seasons against one another as Big South rivals. Now that VMI has returned to the Southern Conference, this works as a season-opener.
UVA-Richmond: The Cavaliers and Spiders haven’t played one another in the regular season in 16 years. That’s too long.
There you have it, a path to reviving college basketball's start and showcasing Virginia teams. Everyone wins.
